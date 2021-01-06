In less than a month, the UT Tyler Patriots will be back on the diamond for the 2021 baseball season.
On Wednesday, the Patriots had their media day on the campus of UT Tyler.
The Patriots are ranked No. 11 in the country in the Collegiate Baseball Division II preseason poll.
The Patriots were 20-3 last season before COVID-19 shut down the season in their first year as a Division II provisional program competing in the Lone Star Conference.
“We’ve been away from it for a long time, so our guys are amped up,” UT Tyler baseball coach Brent Porche said.
UT Tyler will begin practice on Monday as it gets ready for the season opener against Angelo State Feb. 5 at Irwin Field.
“It’s been a long layoff,” Porche said. “I think, more than ever, we appreciate the opportunity to get to play, and we are just ready to see these guys compete and get after it. We’ve still got a lot to prove. We didn’t get to play the entire conference last year, so we’re excited to really get to play everybody and see where we stand.”
Two of the returners from last year’s team are senior Austin Schneider and junior Tanner Roach.
Schneider was 4-0 last season with a 2.08 ERA in seven starts with 63 strikeouts.
“We’re really excited and ready to prove again that we’re one of the top teams in the conference and one of the top teams in the nation,” Schneider said. “Our expectation is to go out and win every game. We expect to go out and play hard every day and do the right things in practice that is going to lead to a lot of wins.”
Roach, a shortstop from Whitehouse, hit .373 with two home runs, seven doubles and 16 RBIs in 83 at-bats last season. He also stole 11 bases.
Roach still has two years of eligibility due to the NCAA giving spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. That means Roach will still be around next season, which will be the Patriots’ first year to be eligible for the Division II postseason.
“That was a positive, because if it wasn’t for that, I would’ve graduated before we got to play in the postseason,” Roach said. “But I’m ready for this season. We’ve got a good group of guys coming back, and we still have a lot to prove.”
One of the newcomers is former Canton standout Johnnie Krawietz, who set a state record of 58 consecutive scoreless innings during his senior season. He transferred from Division I Abilene Christian. In his lone season at Abilene Christian, Krawietz threw 9 2/3 innings with a 3.72 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
“I wanted to be closer to home,” Krawietz said. “I knew UT Tyler had a good program, and I knew we would compete and win a lot of baseball games.”
Porche said assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Taylor White, along with pitching coach Ryan Vruggink, has helped bring in talent that should lead to another strong season for the Patriots.
“They did a tremendous job getting such a good recruiting class in here,” Porche said. “We’ve got some transfers, and we’ve got some young guys that I think are going to play some big roles. You’re going to see a lot of old faces that were in the lineup a lot last year, but you’re going to see quite a few new ones as well. We’re looking forward to seeing what these guys can do.”
