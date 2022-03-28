Coaches for the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Games were announced on Monday.
Girls’ coaches are Bishop Gorman’s Jon Froelich (East) and Canton’s John Hobbs (West). Boys’ coaches are Chapel Hill’s Akimba Johnson (East) and LaPoynor’s Jim Reid (West).
Froelich will be assisted by Kimberly Evanson and Bradi Ware.
Froelich has been coaching for 40 years and has compiled 887 career wins with 28 playoff appearances, 22 district championships, seven regional championships and three state championships.
Froelich is a 22-time district Coach of the Year. He was the TABC Coach of the Year in 2021, the 2016 Region IX Junior College Coach of the Year, the 2016 Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the 1997 TAPPS Coach of the Year.
Hobbs will be assisted by Molly Weatherred.
Hobbs has been coaching for 20 years and has compiled 130 wins with five playoff appearances and two district championships. He was the TABC Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016, the TABC Class 4A Outstanding Coach in 2019 and the 2018-19 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Coach of the Year.
Johnson will be assisted by DeAundre Hill.
Johnson has been coaching for nine years and has 82 career wins with four playoff appearances. He was the 2019-20 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Coach of the Year.
Reid will be assisted by Mark Driskell.
Reid has been coaching for 25 years with 452 career wins with 15 playoff appearances, 11 district championships and two regional championships. He’s a 10-time district Coach of the Year. He was the South Texas-Coastal Bench Coach of the Year twice. He was a THSCA nominated All-Star Coach, and he was on the TABC Board of Directors from 2015-18.
The games are scheduled for April 9 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The girls’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for students or free with a student ID. Children 5 years or younger are free.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.