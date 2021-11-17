Sometimes goals can be absolutely golden, whether they are early or late.
For the Tyler Junior College soccer teams that was the case on Wednesday, advancing the squads to the NJCAA Final Four.
In the Rose City, after an incredible save by TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak, Tyger Smalls came through with the golden goal in the second overtime for a 2-1 victory by the No. 4 Apaches over the No. 5 Iowa Lakes Lakers at Pat Hartley Field.
A few hundred miles to the east in Florida, Tami Groenedijik scored early and goalie Daniella Wilken made it stand up as the No. 1 Apache Ladies downed No. 8 Monroe College (New York) 1-0.
Now, both TJC teams will play in the national semifinals on Friday.
In Daytona Beach, Florida, the Apache Ladies (23-0) will meet No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah) (16-3-1) at 11 a.m. (CST). The other semifinal has No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma) (15-2-4) taking on No. 3 Eastern Florida State (8-2-3) at 2 p.m. The winners advance to the national championship game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Tyler, the No. 4 Apaches (18-2) tangle with No. 3 Iowa Western (18-1-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Pat Hartley Field. The other semifinal has No. 1 Salt Lake (19-0) meeting No. 7 Arizona Western (20-1) at 3 p.m. The winners advance to the national championship game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
The game-winner by Smalls came at the 1:04.54 mark of the second OT.
“Leo (Leonardo Marquez) made a great throw-in,” Smalls said. “It was huge. He put it in the right spot.”
Smalls used his left foot to finish the play, which set off a wild celebration.
“What an intense game,” said TJC coach Steve Clements, who has led the Apaches to six national titles. “They are a well-coached team. We had some early chances, but we didn’t finish which affected the remainder of the game.”
The Lakers (18-4-1) took a 1-0 lead when Jason Dyer scored at 36:35.
That lead stood until the final seconds of the first half when Luis Flores, the freshman from Lufkin, scored on a rocket to the upper left shelf with 24 seconds showing.
“That goal by Luis Flores was huge,” Clements said. “That changed not only the momentum but also how (Iowa Lakes) would play the second half. It would have been difficult the way they play to get a goal with (Lakers) having a lead.”
Mohammed Shahabodien had the assist on Flores’ goal.
In the second OT, Iowa Lakes was close to the winner but Leak leaped high to punch the ball over the net and save the match for Tyler.
TJC had 18 shots and 12 on target with the Lakers taking eight shots and three on target.
Goalkeeper Taariq Ganga has five saves for Iowa Lakes, which is located in the northern part of western Iowa.
In the first match of the day, Salt Lake edged No. 8 Daytona State (Florida), 2-1, in overtime.
The Bruins’ Sergio Martinez scored the winner on a free kick at 1:09.56.
Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead at 24:38 with a goal by Omar Gomez. The Falcons tied the game at 1-1 on Kevin Kelly’s goal off an assist from Yutaro Tsukada at 57:01.
Bruins goalkeeper Christian Olivares made four saves with Daytona State’s William Diaz making eight saves.
In match No. 2, Arizona Western edged No. 2 Cowley County (Kansas) 3-2.
The Matadors took a 2-0 lead on goals by Romaric Berneron (3:38) and Hugo Catherine (35:56, assist by Jesus Sanchez). Cowley then rebounded to tie the game at 2-2 as Bassirou Sene scored off an assist from Mateo Jimenez (47:59).
AWC goalie Gianni Honsel made three saves with the Tigers’ Rafael Furlani making two saves.
Iowa Western defeated No. 6 Laramie County (Wyoming) in the third match, 1-0.
With 46:51 showing, Arata Saegusa scored the only goal.
Iowa Western goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka had four saves with the Golden Eagles’ keeper Declan Domyan making three saves.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies are the two-time defending national champions and winners of 49 consecutive matches.
Tyler won Pool A with six points, followed by Monroe (3 points) and No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee) (0 points).
TJC and Monroe had met in the national championship game twice — the Mustangs winning in 2018 and the Apache Ladies winning in 2019.
Groenedijk scored at 23:55 in the first half on an assist from Ally Stickney.
From there Wilken had three saves for the clean sheet.
Tyler had 12 shots to Monroe’s 10 and TJC had three corner kicks to two by MC. The Mustangs goalie, Stefane Rose, made four saves.
Other starters for TJC along withe Groenedij, Stickney and Wilken were defender Mady Hatch, midfielder Kristen Fuentes, midfielder Tessa Thornton, defender Rocio Fernandez, midfielder Esalenna Galekhutle, defender Hana Masuko, forward Xochittl Nguma and Meghan Romies.
In other matches, Seminole State tied No. 7 Snow (Utah), 1-1; Eastern Florida State defeated No. 6 Hill (Texas), 2-0; and Salt Lake won over No. 4 Iowa Western, 1-0.