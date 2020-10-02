JACKSONVILLE — Cleburne put a damper on Jacksonville's homecoming celebration by defeating the Indians 59-8 at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
YellowJacket running back/wideout Cleo Chandler scored three rushing touchdowns, each from 5-yards out. He also caught a 47-yd scoring strike from Landry Shields.
Chandler, who plowed through the Hallsville defense for 288 total yards last week, had another big night Friday where he rushed for 173 yards on 16 carries and averaged 10.8 yards per carry, and caught five passes for 131 yards, averaging 26.2 yards per catch.
Chandler finished the evening with 304 total yards.
Jacksonville blocked the point after touchdown attempt early in the first period, after the YellowJackets' first touchdown of the game. The ball was picked up by Isaiah Mallard and return all the way back for two points.
The YellowJackets (2-0) led 19-2 after one quarter, and by a comfortable 39-2 margin at halftime, as Jacksonville just couldn't get into any type of rhythm going on offense.
Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater ran in from a yard out with 7:47 to play in the third frame to account for his team's only touchdown.
The score capped off 10 play drive that covered 49 yards.
The big play of the drive was a 20-yard reception by Peter Torres on a fourth-and-5 from the Cleburne 45, which came on Jacksonville's first possession of the second half.
Jacksonville (0-2) will host Nederland (0-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 to wrap up non-conference play.