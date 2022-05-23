The last two years Clay Hodge has finished runner-up to his buddy, Aaron Hickman, in the Willow Brook Men's Club Golf Championship.
It was a different story this time around. Hodge carded a final round of 5-under 66 on Sunday to cruise to a seven-stroke victory in the 85th Men's Club Golf Championship at Willow Brook Country Club on Sunday.
Hodge had a 36-hole total of 3-under 139 after carding a 73 on Saturday.
"I played well both days, but finished better today," said Hodge, a former Texas A&M and Grace Community School golfer. "I focused better today."
Hodge won the WBCC crown for a third time. He previously finished first in 2017 and 2018. He also won the Hollytree Country Club title in 2002.
WBCC president Clay Cavender presented Hodge a crystal trophy for winning the tourney.
Rory Smith placed second with a 146 (76-70) while Daniel Webb was third at 149 (72-77).
Both Hodge and Smith by finishing 1-2 in the WBCC tourney receive automatic berths to the 113th Texas Amateur, which is scheduled for June 16-19 at Willow Brook.
Two-time defending champion Aaron Hickman finished fourth with a score of 151 (76-75). Hickman, who has won the WBCC tournament seven times, had already secured a state amateur bid.
Other flight winners were: Rex Swinney (Presidents Flight, gross), Joe McCreery (Presidents Flight, net), Jason Richards (First Flight, gross) and Zach Gilbert (First Flight, net).
The first WBCC tournament was held in 1937. The championship has been conducted every year since then with the exception of 1970.
85th Men’s Club Golf Championship
Willow Brook Country Club, Tyler
Championship Flight — 1, Clay Hodge, 73-66—139; 2, Rory Smith, 76-70—146; 3, Daniel Webb, 72-77—149; 4, Aaron Hickman, 76-75—151; 5, (tie) Luke Loggins, 73-79—152; Jeff King, 79-73—152.
President’s Flights — Gross: 1, Rex Swinney, 80-79—159; 2, (tie) Rick Jones, 76-85—161; Seth Kozsuch, 83-78—161. Net: 1, Joe McCreery, 74-71—145; 2, Michael Romines, 73-73—146; 3, Trent Brookshire, 68-80—148.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Richards, 77-79—156; 2, Jon Honea, 80-85—165; 3, David Lowe, 83-85—168. Net: 1, Zach Gilbert, 68-67—135; 2, Fred Haberle, 72-72—144; 3, Bryan Hodges, 74-71—145.