Nick Knight placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:27.34 and fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:20.29.
Jenaia Williams placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.27.
Mikayla Marshall placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.35.
Gertrude Lamb placed 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:31.48.
Carly Tucker was 12th in the triple jump with a distance of 35-8.25.
Cooper Moore placed 13th in the triple jump with a distance of 43-4.25 and 15th in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
The Legacy girls earned four points to place 21st. The Legacy boys earned six points to place 29th.