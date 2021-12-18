ARLINGTON — Freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey hit David Amador with the tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter as Galena Park North Shore defeated Duncanville, 17-10, on Saturday in the Class 6A Division I state football championship game at AT&T Stadium.
The Mustangs (15-1) won the state title for third time in four years. Duncanville ends its season at 13-2.
The game was tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter when Bailey connected with Amador for a 39-yard TD pass. Carlos Dominguez kicked the PAT and North Shore led 17-10 with 2:53 on the clock.
Attendance was 42,544.
Bailey was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player as he hit on 10 of 13 passing attempts for 107 yards and two TD passes. He also rushed for 54 yards on 17 carries.
North Shore's Ronald Wilson was voted Defensive MVP. He had 6.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
North Shore took a 7-0 in the first quarter as Jhalyn Bailey caught a 3-yard pass from Bailey. Dominguez made the PAT at 2:55.
The Panthers tied the game in the second quarter as Jordan Crook scored from the one. Armando Benitez made the extra point at 8:15.
Both teams booted 32-yard field goals in the third quarter — Dominguez at 5:52 and Benitez at 4:43.
Duncanville running back Malachi Medlock rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Soloman James connected on 10 of 18 passing attempts for 74 yards with an interception. Lontrell Turner had six catches for 57 yards.
Amador led the Mustangs with seven catches for 76 yards.