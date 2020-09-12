TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Bryan Winegeart
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)
2019 record: 23-20
Top returning players: Hope Casel … Semira Udosen … I’onna Jones … Symera Richardson … Ja’Mia Hutton … Je’Myiia Johnson … Adele McCown … Taliyah Mumphrey … Catherine Wise
Newcomers to watch: Avery Armstrong … Anna Gates … Mary Ella Burlison … Kelly Casel
Did you know: This is Winegeart’s second year with the Lady Raiders after 10 at All Saints. Assistant coaches are Hillary Bogue, Ronnie Fountain and Karina Uresti.
TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Claudia Viramontes/LaMessa Derrett
District: 16-5A (Lufkin, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 32-13
Top returning players: Symone Morris … Eriana Valle … Alexy Valle … Treasure Coleman … Takaisha Bowie-Hunter … Patrianna Pettigrew … Sade Thompson … Corianna Lewis
You can count on: “Competing for every point and having fun while doing so.” - Derrett
Needs work: “We have a few returning varsity athletes, but we definitely lost key players and our younger athletes will need to step up during these times of uncertainty. We need to work on our communication and finding our chemistry.” - Derrett
Did you know: Tyler finished 11-3 in district play last season … Viramontes is serving as the interim head coach while Derrett is on maternity leave. Derrett will still be on the staff, along with GabriElla Wilson, Angela Moon and Courtney Browns Harper … Morris had 448 kills and 363 digs last season.
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-26
Top returning players: Angell Evans (545 digs, 28 aces) … Miah Colbert (259 kills, 35 aces, 40 blocks) … Jakayla Morrow (81 kills, 39 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Brayleigh Mitchell … Anna Skinner
You can count on: “Leadership, depth and high intensity.” - Jackson
Needs work: “Communication and playing to win.” – Jackson
Did you know: Jackson is 257-206 in her coaching career, including a 223-169 record heading into her 11th season at Longview
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Coldiron
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-25
Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson (198 kills, 60 aces, 55 blocks, 163 digs) … Ryauna Garrett (35 aces, 381 assists) … Renee Garrett (29 kills, 229 assists) … Jamaya Davis (38 aces, 87 kills, 222 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Jalen Scroggins … Carmen Chatman
You can count on: “High energy, aggressive players who will give their all to not let the ball hit the floor on our side.” - Coldiron
Needs work: “We have several newcomers to the varsity team, so it will take a little time to fall in sync with one another.” - Coldiron
Did you know: Melissa Waddell, who coached at Pine Tree in 2010-2011, is back as an assistant coach this season
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cara Collum
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 30-13
Top returning players: Ashley Jones (983 assists, 45 blocks, 143 digs, 184 kills, 86 aces) … Ayden McDermott (272 kills, 61 aces, 103 digs) … Emma Rogers (166 digs, 71 aces) … Chloe Ferrill (155 digs, 42 aces) … Riley Rodriguez (138 kills) … Mallory Pyle (83 kills, 27 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Brooke Grissom
You can count on: “A balanced offensive attack and a bigger block.” - Collum
Needs work: “Serve receive and serve consistency.” - Collum
Did you know: Hallsville, which went 13-1 in district play last season, has won three district titles in the past four years … Jones has given a verbal pledge to Louisiana Tech, which is coached by Collum’s former high school teammate, Amber McCray … Collum has a career coaching record of 155-48 and a 116-43 mark at Hallsville
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Allen
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 18-20
Top returning players: Emily Ellenburg (222 kills, 26 blocks) … Jordan Terry (223 kills, 66 blocks, 25 aces) … Mahogani Wilson (193 kills, 50 blocks) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (788 assists, 217 digs, 39 aces, 34 blocks)
You can count on: “Chemistry from a large returning class. Better agility and strength from working with our strength coach, Rob Phillips.” - Allen
Did you know: Marshall will play in a remodeled gymnasium this season
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Melissa Trotter-Hardy
District: 15-5A (Lonview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2019 record: 12-28
Top returning players: Ashlyn Stiger (230 kills, 182 blocks) … Valeria Perez (514 digs)
Did you know: Stiger was the district’s top blocker and Perez the league’s co-Libero of the year last season
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Leah Flores
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 15-22
Top returning players: Kelby Coutee (160 kills, 42 bocks) … Courtnee Morgan (143 kills, 62 blocks) … Libby Flores (68 aces, 300 digs, 417 assists, 89 kills) … Bree Hodges (302 digs, 20 kills)
You can count on: “Hustle and heart. Not the tallest or most talented team, but we will work and will do whatever it takes to keep the ball in play.” - Flores
Needs work: “We’re young.” - Flores
Did you know: Libby Flores was the district’s newcomer of the year and was voted the team’s MVP as a freshman last season