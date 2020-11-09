Lufkin, led by runners Adan Hernandez and Kristopher Murphy, finished fourth on Monday in the Class 5A Region II Cross Country Meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.
The top three teams (Lucas Lovejoy, Frisco Reedy, Prosper Rock Hill) advance to the state meet, along with individuals in the Top 10. The 5A state meet is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Hernandez (16 minutes, 29.56 seconds) and Murphy (16:31.41) finished eight and ninth, respectively, to earn state berths. The 5A boys ran 5k.
Other members of the Lufkin team that scored 115 points were: 23, Brandon Jaime, 17:07.55; 49, Alan Hernandez, 18:04.13; 50, Joachim Gutierrez, 18:04.56; 57, Emanuel Orta, 18:19.32; and 66, Joshua Gutierrez, 18:29.60.
Mount Pleasant finished seventh with 175 points. Tigers were: 24, Geovanni Calderon, 17:15.72; 40, Gilberth Landaverde, 17:50.18; 41, Johnathan Sandate, 17:53.10; 46, Gill Landaverde, 18:03.36; 71, Christopher Escobar, 18:32.42; and 85, Juan Gonzalez, 19:02.16.
The Longview Lobos scored 227 points to take 11th. Teams members are: 55, Yonaton Rodriquez, 18:16.73; 58, Johnson Andrew, 18:20.58; 59, David Laguna, 18:20.83; 82, Andrew Grienfenkemp, 18:56.23; 95, Alberto Ramirez, 19:37.67; and 104, Reagan Hull, 20:08.26.
Taking 12th with the Jacksonville Indians with 289 points. Members of the Indians squads are: 43, Marco Hernandez, 17:57.41; 53, Kevin Nava, 18:15.35; 74, Angel Luna, 18:41.26; 100, John Lambert, 19:53.32; 101, Miguel Pinuelas, 19:53.50; 117, David Maldonado, 20:48.67; and 131, Jacinto Flores, 23:10.39.
Running for Pine Tree were: 73, Zackary Russell, 18:35.86; and 93, Marcos Hernandez, 19:30.56. Nacogdoches runners were: 89, Joey Corning (19:12.17); and 125, Roger Villatoro (22:16.17).
Hallsville's Sam Hawthorne ran to a time of 17:36.53 to place 34th with Sulphur Springs' Evan Patrick clocking in at 18:30.47 to place 67th.
---
UIL Regionals
Jesse Owens Memorial Complex, Dallas
Hosted by UT Arlington
Class 5A, Region II Boys Meet
Team — 1, Lucas Lovejoy, 64; 2, Frisco Reedy, 80; 3, Prosper Rock Hill, 104; 4, Lufkin, 115; 5, Frisco Wakeland, 127; 6, West Mesquite, 157; 7, Mount Pleasant, 175; 8, Dallas Highland Park, 187; 9, Joshua, 200; 10, Midlothian, 273; 11, Longview, 277; 12, Jacksonville, 289; 13, Dallas Sunset, 358; 14, Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 419; 15, Dallas Adamson, 423; 16, Carrollton Turner, 428.
Individuals — 1, Blake Barnes, Prosper Rock Hill, 15:33.87; 2, Natnael Enright, Frisco Wakeland, 15:47.27; 3, Trevor Malik Lucas Lovejoy, 15:54.00; 4, Luke Lawson Frisco Reedy, 16:08.04; 5, Garrick Spieler Frisco Reedy, 16:14.95; 6, Jesus Escamilla-Camargo West Mesquite, 16:21.18; 7, Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Frisco Reedy, 16:27.95; 8, Adan Hernandez Lufkin, 16:29.56; 9, Kristopher Murphy Lufkin, 16:31.41; 10, Maximum Austin Waco University, 16:35.19.