Jacksonville's Emily Martinez, a freshman, led East Texans by placing 12th overall, with a time of 19 minutes and 30.36 seconds in the Class 5A Region II Cross Country Meet on Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas. The meet was sponsored by the University of Texas at Arlington.
The Maidens finished sixth overall with 172 points.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not already on the qualifying teams advance to the state meet.
The 5A boys and girls teams ran 5k.
Other members of the Jacksonville team and their overall places were: 20, Taylor Gutierrez, 19:53.75; 54, Lesly Munoz, 21:47.02; 62, Madison Soultanova, 22:08.81; 65, Alexia Davis, 22:13.55; 82, Michelle Medellin, 22:57.14; and 84, Reyna Munoz, 23:02.91.
The Lufkin Lady Panthers finished seventh with 215 points.
Members of the Lady Panthers squad were: 35, Paula Bautista, 20:37.05; 40, Jaqueline Silva, 21:01.32; 51, Kylie Ridings, 21:43.40; 57, Maria Moreno-Corona, 22:00.08; 85, Jacqueline Reyes, 23:04.08; 87, Chloe Flack, 23:09.40; and 90, Alyssa Jasso, 23:14.97.
Sulphur Springs placed 11th with 276 points. Members of the LadyCats are: 44, Haylee Shultz, 21:09.60; 53, Kenia Herrera, 21:45.51; 75, Mattie Bridges, 22:38.41; 80, Rebekah Stanley, 22:54.00; 89, Emily Soto, 23:10.33; 92, Maurie Flecker, 23:19.85; and 96, Laney Hurst, 23:27.46.
Hallsville was 13th with 321 points. LadyCats team members were: 42, Carolyn Hale, 21:03.74; 60, 75, Emily Hornaday, 22:02.24; 79, Haylea Jordan, 22:52.17; 111, Lucy Neal, 25:00.14; 112, Halle Werth, 25:39.14; 118, Hunter Amick, 26:20.38; and 122, Kara Collins, 28:54.28.
Some individuals taking part were: Longview's Isabel Breaux (49, 21:31.83); Texas High's Fezeka Barnes (52, 21:44.54); 68, Nacogdoches's Samantha Fields (22:20.03); and Pine Tree's Melina Venegas (103, 23:50.46).
There were 126 runners in the meet.
The 5A state meet is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
---
UIL Regionals
Jesse Owens Memorial Complex, Dallas
Hosted by UT Arlington
Class 5A, Region II Girls Meet
Girls
Team — 1, Lucas Lovejoy, 47; 2, Dallas Highland Park, 68; 3, Frisco Wakeland, 81; 4, Prosper Rock Hill, 91; 5, Frisco Reedy, 145; 6, Jacksonville, 172; 7, Lufkin, 215; 8, Royse City, 220; 9, Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 250; 10, Midlothian, 251; 11, Sulphur Springs, 276; 12, Joshua, 276; 13, Hallsville, 321; 14, Carrollton Turner, 392.
Individuals — 1, Amy Morefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 17:43.79; 2, Cameron Fawcett, Dallas Highland Park, 17:50.64; 3, Colleen Stegmann, Frisco Reedy, 18:28.42; 4, Alexis Svoboda, Prosper Rock Hill, 18:33.19; 5, Kailey Littlefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 18:41.59; 6, Veronica Ambrosionek, Frisco Lone Star, 18:53.74; 7, Mackenzie Davis, Frisco Wakeland, 19:06.72; 8, Kirstin Towle, Prosper Rock Hill, 19:11.14; 9, Chloe Smith, Frisco Wakeland, 19:14.12; 10, Brighton Mooney, Frisco Independence, 19:16.07.