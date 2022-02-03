Tyler will be in Distict 7-5A Division I again along with old rivals Longview and Lufkin as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment.
Along with Longview and Lufkin the Lions will have district football mates in Forney, Lancaster, McKinney North, North Mesquite and West Mesquite.
The bi-district opponents for football will be different as District 8-5A Division I will include Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Baytown Lee, Baytown Sterling, Crosby, Humble Kingwood Park, La Port, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, New Caney Porter and Port Arthur Memorial.
As far as basketball and volleyball, Tyler will be in a true East Texas district.
District 15-5A will include Tyler, Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High and Whitehouse.
The new alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 schools years are established by the enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October.
Classification cutoff numbers include:
Class 6A: 2,225 enrollment and above includes 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball);
Class 5A: 1,300 to 2,224 includes 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball);
Class 4A: 545 to 1,299 includes 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball);
Class 3A: 250 to 544 includes 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball);
Class 2A: 105 to 249 includes 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball);
Class 1A: 104.9 and below includes: 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball).
1A to 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers:
5A Division I: 1,925 to 2,224 (132 schools);
5A Division II: 1,300 to 1,924 (119 schools);
4A Division I: 880 to 1,299 (99 schools);
4A Division II: 545 to 879 (94 schools);
3A Division I: 360 to 544 (102 schools);
3A Division II: 250 to 359 (102 schools);
2A Division I: 164.5 to 249 (106 schools);
2A Division II: 105 to 164.4 (102 schools);
1A Division I: 59.5 to 104.9 (75 schools);
1A Division II: 59.4 and below (73 schools).
The UIL said, preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 29.
District alignments for other activities will be released by the middle of March.