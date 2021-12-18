ARLINGTON — After converting two fourth downs in overtime, Jacob Brown scored from the two to lift Katy Paetow to a 27-24 victory over previously unbeaten College Station in the Class 5A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
The game was tight throughout with neither team taking more than a touchdown lead.
With 4:04 on the clock in the fourth, College Station (15-1) tied the game at 21-21 when Marquise Collins ran 71 yards for a touchdown. Dawson Schremp kicked the PAT.
When neither team could score, the contest went to OT.
The Cougars got the ball first and moved to the seven-yard line before settling for a 24-yard field goal by Schremp.
Then it was the Panthers' turn. Paetow (15-1) faced a fourth-and-2 at the 17, but got the first down after College Station was offsides. The Panthers then faced a fourth-and-inches at the 3 and quarterback C.J. Dumas was awarded the first down after a sneak to the 2. The play was reviewed and upheld, much to the dismay of the Cougars crowd.
On the following play, Brown scored the game-winner.
Brown was named Offensive Most Valuable Player. He rushed for 112 yards and a TD on 33 carries.
Teammate Kentrell Webb was the Defensive MVP. He had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.
Panther QB Dumas connected on 16 of 23 passing attempts for 165 yards.
Collins led the Cougars with 192 yards and two TDs on 23 rushing attempts. QB Jeff Huff was 18 of 23 for 215 yards with a TD and an interception.
College Station took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Traylen Suel scored on an 80-yard TD pass from Huff. Schremp booted the PAT.
The Panthers tied the game in the second quarter as Bryan Del Sid scored on a 7-yard run. Anthony Fuentes made the PAT.
With 8:08 showing in the second period, Collins found the end zone from 23-yards out. After Schremp's PAT, the Cougars were up 14-7.
The Katy squad tied the game at 14-14 as Gene Kendall scored on a 1-yard run with 2:28 before halftime. Fuentes made the extra point.
The game stayed knotted until the fourth quarter when the Panthers went on top for the first time as Dumas scored from the 1-yard line at 11:22. Fuentes' kick put Paetow up 21-14.
The game attracted 12,112 fans.