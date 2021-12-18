ARLINGTON — Dallas South Oak Cliff won its first state football championship on Saturday and the first for a Dallas ISD school since 1958.
The Golden Bears scored a 23-14 win over Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II title game at AT&T Stadium.
After dropping its opener against Duncanville (42-27) on Sept. 3, SOC (15-1) reeled off 15 consecutive wins.
SOC quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings, who has signed with SMU, earned Offensive Most Valuable Player honors tossing two touchdown passes as he connected on 12 of 23 passing attempts for 144 yards.
The Golden Bears' Abdul Muhammad was voted Defensive MVP as he led his team with 10 tackles and a pass breakup.
SOC jumped ahead 14-0 as Henry-Jennings tossed TD passes to Corinthean Coleman (17 yards) and Jamyri Cauley (27 yards). Diego Varela kicked both PATs.
Liberty Hill (13-3) rallied with two rushing touchdowns by Andon Thomas in the final five minutes of the first half. Thomas scored on runs of 10 and 1 yards, the latter coming on fourth down with 11 seconds showing. Ethan Mixin made both point-afters.
The Golden Bears blanked the Panthers in the second half.
SOC went up 17-14 on Varela's 29-yard field goal with 8:04 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
With 3:12 on the clock, Qualon Farrar found the end zone from 17 yards. Although the extra point failed, the Golden Bears had a 23-14 lead.
Ke'Undra Hollywood led SOC on the ground with 68 yards on 10 carries. Joe Pitchford led the Panthers with 158 yards on 20 attempts.
Liberty Hill attempted two passes and did not complete a pass.
The game attracted a crowd of 42, 275.
It is also the first large city school district to win a state title since Houston Yates in 1985.
Dallas Carter won in 1988, but the title was later forfeited.