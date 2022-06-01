Bullard and Sweeny will square off in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
The other semifinal is Liberty (36-6) and Iowa Park (37-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at McCombs Field.
The 4A championship will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field.
Bullard (40-3) started the season 30-0 and bounced back from a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region II finals against Melissa to win the series with victories of 5-0 and 2-0.
Pitching for the Lady Panthers are Anistyn Foster (18-1) and Hadi Fults (19-2).
Fults also hits .451 with 12 home runs. Kaylee Paul leads Bullard with a .617 average. Berlyn Grossman is hitting .469, while Callie Bailey is batting .437.
Sweeny (30-9) started the season 1-3, and after coming back with seven straight wins, the Lady Bulldogs had a three-game losing streak to be 8-6. Sweeny enters the state tournament on a six-game winning streak, including a sweep of Columbia (2-1, 5-0) in the regional finals.
Sweeny’s two pitchers are Corie Byrd (13-5) and Berlynn McLaren (11-3). Karli Glaze (.394 average) and Ma’rya Quarles (.388 average) are the top hitters for the Lady Bulldogs.
“Byrd is a competitor in the circle, and they have some athletic kids in the infield,” Murry said. “They do have some speed in their lineup. They have a little of everything. I think it’s a great matchup.”
Byrd and Paul will be teammates and roommates next year at SFA.
Bullard knows it has to continue to do what it has done all season in order to have a chance to play on Saturday.
“I think we have to be disciplined hitters in the box,” Murry said. “We’re facing a good pitcher. And obviously, you’re not getting to this point in the season without making the least amount of mistakes in the game, so we need to make sure we are the team that makes the least amount of mistakes and just play solid defense. I think our approach in the box is really the key, though.”
Members of the Lady Panthers are junior Saelyr Hunt, freshman Baylie Walker, sophomore Anistyn Foster, sophomore Emery Downing, junior Hadi Fults, junior Kylie pate, freshman Kamyn Honzell, freshman Dakota Payne, senior Emma Seaton, sophomore Rylie Jo Garner, senior Kaylee Paul, freshman Zaylee Zahriniak, junior Callie Bailey, sophomore Lanie May, senior Addison Hooker, senior Berlyn Grossman sophomore Matti Nix, senior Kenzie King and junior Teagan Graul. The head coach Is Julie Murry, and assistant coaches are Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd. Support staff includes student trainer Tallyn Taylor and athletic trainers Vanessa Dockter and Jeff Schrode.