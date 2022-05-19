CRANDALL — Bullard took a 1-0 series lead over Aubrey in the Class 4A Region II semifinals with a 5-2 win over Thursday night at Pirate Field.
Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Crandall. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Crandall.
Aubrey wasted no time jumping ahead. Keeli Fuller led off the game with a single and quickly scored on a double by Bree Jones, who scored on a single by Jaden Wheeler to give Aubrey a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Following Wheeler’s single, Hadi Fults struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
That was the final runs the Lady Chaparrals got.
“I think it was a great job of making some adjustments,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “I went out and talked to Hadi. I think she had a great response to that. We know they’re a great hitting team and a great all-around team, so we’re absolutely thrilled to walk away with a 5-2 win tonight, but we know we better get ready for tomorrow, too.”
Fults allowed just two more hits the rest of the way — a second-inning single by Fuller and a fifth-inning single by Jones. Fults pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Anistyn Foster pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Bullard got one of the runs back in the bottom half of the first inning. Kaylee Paul singled and used her speed to get to third before scoring on a bunt by Addison Hooker to cut the score to 2-1.
Paul had another single in the third inning and scored on a single by Hooker to tie the game. A bunt by Fults brought in Hooker Hooker to give the Lady Panthers a 3-2 lead. Bullard loaded the bases before Lauren Trott got Kamyn Honzell to pop out to shortstop to end the inning.
Kenzie King hit a shot up the middle to start the sixth. It looked like pitcher Trott caught the ball, but the glove flew out of her hand, and the ball eventually came out onto the ground. Honzell followed with a bunt single.
After Aubrey changed pitchers from Trott to Mya Cherry, Berlyn Grossman singled to load the bases. Paul hit a sacrifice fly to score King to make the score 4-2. The umpires ultimately decided Honzell left second base early for the second out. Callie Bailey followed with an RBI single to make the score 5-2.
King had three hits for Bullard (37-2). Paul had two hits. Grossman, Bailey, Hooker, Teagan Graul and Honzell all added a hit.
Jones led Aubrey (24-8) with two hits.
Trott allowed four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in five innings.