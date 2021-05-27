HUNTSVILLE — JD Thompson tossed a two-hitter as the Rusk Eagles scored a 3-2 win over Orangefield in the Class 4A Region III regional semifinal at Don Sanders Stadium on the Sam Houston State University campus.
It was a one-game playoff.
The Eagles (26-7) advance to the Region III finals to face either Lufkin Hudson or Bellville next week.
Thompson, the Vanderbilt commit, threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs in the seventh. He struck out eight and walked two.
Will Dixon and Lane Gilchrest drove runs for the Eagles with hits from Brett Rawlinson (double), Dixon, Landon Gates, Wade Williams and Tarrant Sunday.
Thompson, Mason Cirkel and Trey Devereaux scored runs.
The Bobcats end their season at 23-8-2. Gunner Jones had a double for Orangefield with Kolbie Sowell adding a single.