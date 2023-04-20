Lindale and Canton’s girls golf teams have both qualified for the UIL Girls Golf State Tournament.
Lindale won the Class 4A Region II Tournament at the Van Zandt Country Club in Canton with a two-round score of 324-347 — 671.
Team members for Lindale are Kenzie McClenny (73-77 — 150), Kennedy Weesner (80-87 — 167), Julee King (86-91 — 177), Preslee Pullin (85-93 — 178) and Lauren Van Andel (90-92 — 182).
Canton finished with a score of 347-341 — 688. Sulphur Springs finished third with a score of 353-350 — 703.
Team members for Canton are Taryn Clayton (82-79 — 161), Caroline Stern (83-87 — 170), Bella Irwin (89-85 — 174), Jayme Robertson (93-90 — 183) and Jessica Lea (94-103 — 197).
Grabbing the three medalists spots for state were Alex Hileman, Sunnyvale, first, 75-73 — 148; Juju Peterson, Panther Creek, second, 73-76 — 149; and Avery Glanzer, Benbrook, fourth, 77-77 — 154).
McClenny finished third overall. Clayton was fifth, Weesner sixth, Caddo Mills’ Ava Key and Stern tied for seventh, Irwin, ninth; and Sulphur Springs’ McKenna Meskimen, 10th.
The state tournament is set for May 15-16 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.