The Brownsboro Bearettes will play in the Class 4A Region II Tournament beginning Friday in Commerce.

The Brownsboro Bearettes are headed to the Class 4A Region II final after a 41-27 win over Sanger Friday night at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Brownsboro trailed 6-5 after the first quarter and 12-9 at halftime before outscoring Sanger 20-4 in the third quarter.

Khyra Garrett, Mekhayia Moore and Paris Miller all had 10 points for the Bearettes (37-2). Khayla Garrett scored 6, Tori Hooker 3 and Allie Cooper 2. Cooper had five assists. Khyra Garrett had three blocks and five steals, and Khayla Garrett also had five steals.

Bella Ringenberg led Sanger with 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Brownsboro will play Dallas Lincoln for the regional championship at 3 p.m. Saturday in Commerce.

 
 

