District 16-4A had a strong showing at the Class 4A Region II cross country meet on Tuesday.
Longview Spring Hill’s Nick Bodenheimer (15:41.81) was third, Cumberland Academy freshman Abel Solorio (16:01.95) fourth and Bullard senior Hayden Jeffus (16:15.92) fifth.
Kilgore was second as a team, and Spring Hill was third.
Athens’ Micah Swann and Hardy Swann also grabbed individual berths to the state meet.
On the girls’ side, Bullard freshman Riley Roberts (12:13.57), Canton’s Lexus Eudy (12:15.70) and freshman Graycee Wilson (12:29.21) and Cumberland Academy’s Adiam Michael (12:38.86) all qualified for state.
Cumberland’s Yarisbel Palacio placed 39th, and Emma Smith was 62nd.