FRANKSTON — With the game on the line the Kilgore defense stepped up and helped the Bulldogs score a 47-42 win over the Canton Eagles on Thursday in a Class 4A area basketball playoff game at Frankston High School.
“Our defense is what won this game plus we hit our free throws in the fourth quarter,” Kilgore coach Jeff Coleman said. “We always don’t everything correctly, but we always play hard.
“Credit to Canton. They played a great game, but we made a few more plays in the fourth quarter.”
The Bulldogs (17-8) advance to play Kaufman at 3 p.m. Saturday at Athens High School. Canton (16-7) saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.
The game was tight throughout.
Javoria Easley gave Kilgore the lead for the first time when he drained a 3-pointer with 2:21 on the clock to give his Bulldogs a 41-38 advantage.
Later, Canton’s Ashton Gute hit two both ends of the one-and-one to pulled the Eagles with 44-42 with 32.3 seconds showing.
Canton then fouled Kilgore but the Bulldogs missed both free throws and Chantson Prox rebounded. As the Eagles tried to bring the ball up court, Isaac Hoberecht stole the ball near mid-court.
Hoberecht then swished both free throws to put his team up by four, 46-42, with 15.4 seconds showing.
Thomas Hattaway later made a free throw for the final score of 47-42.
CJ Ingram led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Hoberecht hit for 12. Others scoring for Kilgore were Davin Rider (6), Easley (6), Hattaway (5) and Da’Marion Vanzandt (2).
Jake Thompson drew a key charge for Kilgore in the fourth period. Ingram had five rounds with Hoberecht garnering four steals as well as Ingram.
Chantson Prox led the Eagles with 15 points, while Ja’Braylon Pickens had nine rebounds and Nick Fenner had six boards.
Others scoring for Canton were Fenner (8), Pickens (7), Braden Hawkins (4), Kavin Keller (3), Caden Wiley (3) and Gute (2).
