WINONA — Gilmer opened the playoffs in dominating fashion with a 69-18 win over Kilgore on Thursday night.
The No. 25 Lady Buckeyes excelled in all facets of the game, but especially on defense.
Gilmer used its aggressive defense to force 45 turnovers and limit Kilgore to 4 of 41 from the field (9.8 percent). The Lady Buckeyes then turned that defense into several easy baskets. And if the Lady Buckeyes missed their first attempt, they were there to fight for the rebound, grabbing 24 offensive boards.
“One of our focuses this year is narrowing our focus from free throws to everything we do, and not just being focused, but what you’re focused on,” Gilmer head coach Mandi Simpson said.
Gilmer’s Abbey Bradshaw knocked down two free throws in the first minute, and Kilgore’s Miah Thomas made a free throw to cut the score to 2-1. Gilmer then went on a 7-0 run.
Kilgore’s first field goal came on a putback by Thomas with 2:25 left in the first quarter to make the score 14-4. Gilmer went on another 7-0 spurt to lead 21-4 after the opening quarter.
Gilmer extended its run to 19-0 into the second quarter to lead 33-4. Haylee Jordan had 12 of her game-high 24 points in that span. Jordan also had 10 rebounds and four blocks in the contest.
Gilmer led 43-7 at halftime.
The Lady Buckeyes outscored Kilgore 19-3 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 62-10.
Madyson Tate had 16 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three blocks. Bradshaw had 9 points and 11 rebounds. LeLe Morton contributed five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Thomas led Kilgore (8-11) with 4 points. Anderson had 4 points and 12 rebounds.
Gilmer (22-2) will face either Athens or Farmersville in the area round.
“We don’t know when we’re going to play again because of the weather,” Simpson said. “I told my team that it doesn’t matter when we play, and it doesn’t matter if it’s out of our norm, we’re rolling with it, and we’re going to be ready.
———
Gilmer 69, Kilgore 18
Kilgore 4 3 3 8 — 18
Gilmer 21 22 19 7 — 69
KILGORE — Miah Thomas 5; Summer Hayden-Epps 2; Alexis Anderson 4; Leanna Morin 3; Catherine Dennis 2; Emilee Hampton 2.
GILMER — Abbey Bradshaw, 9; Haylee Jordan 24; Madyson Tate 16; Lele Morton 4; Makenna Kaunitz 1; Lesley Jones 4; Addison Walker 3; Lanie Pritchett 4; Grace McCowin 2; Mallory Tate 2.