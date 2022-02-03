KILGORE — Two of the big storylines in East Texas football on Thursday when the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment were both in Class 4A.
One was expected, the other was a bit of a surprise.
The surprise came in District 8-4A Division II as Carthage, Center and Rusk joined a district with Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton and Van.
“One thing about realignment, you never know what’s going to happen,” Van head football coach and athletic director Jared Moffatt said. “Everybody has predictions, and you open that packet up and nobody got that right. We picked up Carthage in our district and Center and Rusk, and nobody was planning on that. It’s always a surprise. We’re going to be in a tough district. There’s a lot of good football teams in there.”
Van was 12-1 in 2021 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs, where it lost to state finalist Gilmer.
Bullard is coming off of an 0-10 campaign and knows the next two years are going to be a challenge in the new district.
“There’s not going to be a week off in our district,” Bullard head football coach and athletic director Scott Callaway said. “There are good football programs that have done good the last few years. We’re going to get in there and battle and get after it and take it one week at a time.”
Carthage went 11-1 this past season and Rusk went 9-3. Carthage has won eight state championships since 2008.
In Class 4A Division I, Jacksonville joined District 9-4A after dropping down from Class 5A and will be in a district with Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.
“We’re excited about it,” new Jacksonville head football coach and athletic director Jason Holman said. “Of course we didn’t think it would go any other direction than it did. I know what the brand of football is all about. If you’re going to compete, you’ve got to beat good people. Being from Jacksonville, when I played, this is similar to what our district was then. It’s like the old East Texas district that I’m familiar with. It ought to be a lot of fun.”
For teams like Lindale and Chapel Hill, which have made deep playoff runs in recent seasons, they expected Jacksonville to join the district and are looking forward to the new competition.
“We figured it was going to happen,” Lindale head football coach and athletic director Chris Cochran said. “It ended up being exactly what we thought, losing Mabank and adding Jacksonville. I think a lot about Coach Holman, and he’s a really good football coach. Adding that tradition rich program to the district, it make it pretty fun and pretty special.”
“It will be the same ole foes and add Jacksonville,” Chapel Hill head football coach and athletic director Jeff Riordan said. “It’s good to have somebody different. I’m glad they are coming down and they’re in our district. I look forward to one of these two years that we’re in the same district playing at the Tomato Bowl. It’s one of the places I want to go play.”
Jacksonville is going to play Sulphur Springs, Whitehouse, Crandall and Pine Tree in non-district. Lindale’s non-district schedule includes Kaufman, Pine Tree, Van and Gilmer.
With Jacksonville dropping down to Class 4A, Whitehouse’s district stayed the same outside of that change. The Wildcats are in District 8-5A Division II with Hallsville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Texas High.
District 9-3A Division II will keep Arp, Troup, Winona, Grand Saline, West Rusk and Quitman, but Harmony will depart to District 11-3A Division II and Edgewood now joins District 9-3A.
While realignment day is about finding out new districts for UIL schools, it’s also about filling non-district schedules. And for TAPPS coaches like Brook Hill’s Scott Ryle, he still attended Thursday morning’s event at the Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore to find some games.
“We lost two and added two,” Ryle said. “I wish we did something like this (in TAPPS). It’s fun to watch, but I’m glad I don’t have to stress about it.”
Brook Hill lost a scrimmage and a Week 6 game but added a scrimmage with Rusk and will play Atlanta in Week 5.