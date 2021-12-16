CLASS 4A DIVISION II
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
GILMER (14-1) VS. CHINA SPRING (15-0)
When/Where: 3 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
TV: BSSW. Radio: KYKX 105.7 FM or kykx1057.com
Notable
Gilmer: OL Braelyn Ward … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Bodie Henson … OL Lucas Cano … OL Brayden Clinton … OL Jarot Ritter … Brandon Tennison (244 of 347, 3,736 yards, 36 TD, 4 interceptions; 81 carries, 446 yards, 2 TD; Signed with UTSA) … Ashton Haynes (157 carries, 1,193 yards, 24 TD; 30 catches, 458 yards, 3 TD) … Parker Gilow (39 catches, 657 yards, 9 TD) … Jay Rockwell (42 catches, 669 yards, 9 TD; signed with Sam Houston) … Rohan Fluellen (81 catches, 1,373 yards, 11 TD; 8 interceptions) … Omero Orona (123 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles) … Keith Rockwell (84 tackles) … Tyson Wilson (75 tackles, 3 interceptions) … K.J. Jackson (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (114 tackles) … Matthew Burton (121 tackles, 25 TFL, 15 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles) … Derrick Borda (90 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks) … Cadon Tennison (33 carries, 307 yards, 3 TD; 3 interceptions)
China Spring: Isaiah Williams (12 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD vs. Cuero) … Major Bowden (5 of 10, 95 yards; 13 carries, 89 yards, 2 TD vs. Cuero; Signed with Lamar) … Jaeden Davis (9 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD vs. Cuero) … Tre Hafford (2 catches, 63 yards vs. Cuero) … OL Kristopher Lyon (6-7, 335)
Did you know: Gilmer is playing in its second straight state championship game and its eighth in program history. The Buckeyes fell to Carthage, 70-14, last season in the 4A Division II title game … Gilmer’s won state titles in 2004 (3A DII, 49-47 over Jasper), 2009 (3A DI, 43-26 over Abilene Wylie) and 2014 (4A DII, 35-25 over West Orange-Start) … Gilmer lost in championship games in 1981(3A, 28-3 to Cameron), 2007 (3A DI 38-13 to Liberty Hill) and 2012 (3A DII, 39-3 to Navasota) … China Spring is playing in its first state championship game since losing to Celina, 21-14, in the Class 3A Division II title game in 2007. The Cougars won a Class A state title in 1978 with a 42-3 victory over Lexington, and lost to Hull-Daisetta, 28-18, the next season in the Class A championship game … Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 42nd time, including the 21st year in a row … This is Gilmer’s 126th playoff game in school history, and the Buckeyes are 93-31-1 all-time in playoff games … China Spring has not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season – giving up 21 in a 57-21 win over Brownwood and 21 in a 52-21 win over Robinson … Both teams last suffered losses at the hands of Carthage. China Spring fell to Carthage (52-14) in a regional final a year ago, and Gilmer lost 28-7 to Carthage earlier this season
How they got here
Gilmer: Def. Gladewater 42-14, Henderson 50-14, Atlanta 48-6 and Lindale 49-35, lost to Carthage 28-7, def. Spring Hill 56-15, Pittsburg 26-13, Liberty-Eylau 51-7, North Lamar 56-6 and Pleasant Grove 55-14 in the regular season and Mexia 71-14, Caddo Mills 68-31, Van 56-35, Pleasant Grove 36-15 and Celina 27-7 in the playoffs
China Spring: Def. Addison Trinity Christian 49-15, Lorena 21-13, Brownwood 57-21, Lampasas 47-7, Mexia 56-7, Jarrell 74-0, Gatesville 41-10, Salado 48-7, Robinson 52-21 and Waco Connally 48-7 in the regular season and Madisonville 50-7, Sealy 48-7, Carthage 27-17, West Orange-Stark 31-14 and Cuero 34-9 in the playoffs