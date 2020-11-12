GLADEWATER — It was a Thursday night football playoff tussle between Bullard and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
The Hawks scored three touchdowns in both the first and fourth quarters to hold off Bullard, 55-21, in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Pleasant Grove (8-3), the runner-up in District 8-4A Division II advances to meet either Glen Rose (9-1) or Nevada Community (4-5). Those two clubs play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Glen Rose.
Bullard ends its season at 6-5. The Panthers placed third in District 7-4A Division II.
The Hawks totaled 555 total yards, including 368 yards rushing on 52 attempts. The Panthers totaled 346 total yards, including 278 yards passing by QB Blake Blain (17 of 29).
Blain had 12 carries for 30 yards with Luke Williams earning 38 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. Connor Carson, who signed a baseball scholarship with Abilene Christian University on Wednesday, had seven catches for 93 yards. Case Bowman (6-90, TD) and Williams (6-48, TD) also had receptions.
Logan Johnson led the Hawks with 148 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Jaylen Boardley rushed for 111 yards and a TD on 15 attempts.
The Hawks took a 7-0 lead with 7:58 on the clock in the first when QB Jalen Woodside connected with Sam Bradshaw on a 17-yard pass. Enrique Rios booted the PAT.
A little more than two minutes later, Blain hit Williams for a 12-yard TD pass. Christian Moore kicked he extra point for a 7-7 tie.
Then came three touchdowns within two minutes of the final part of the first period.
Pleasant Grove took a 14-7 lead as Hayden Koller run in from eight yards. Rios’ kick put the Hawks up 14-7 with 1:43 showing in the first.
Bullard tied it at 14-14 as Blain connected with Bowman for a 25-yard TD pass. Moore’s PAT made it 14-14 at 57 seconds of the first.
The Hawks went up 21-14 with 24.9 seconds in the first quarter as Boardley hit paydirt on a 3-yard dash. Rios’ PAT made it 21-14 in favor of the Texarkana school.
The only score of the second quarter came when PG’s Nickolas Martin bulled in from the 1. Rios made the extra point and the Hawks led 28-14 at halftime.
Bullard pulled within 28-21 in the third quarter as Williams scored on a 1-yard dash. Moore’s kick was true at the 9:41 mark.
With 3:53 showing in the third Woodside called his own number on a 2-yard run. Rios kick made it 35-21.
The Hawks then scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter — Koller (14-yard run), Johnson (33 run) and RJ Collins (4 run). Rios made two of the three PATs