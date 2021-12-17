ARLINGTON — Stephenville forced four fumbles in the first quarter en route to a 38-21 win over Austin LBJ in the Class 4A Division I state football championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Coy Eakin scored four touchdowns and was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as teams played before a crowd of 15,366.
Defensive lineman Reese Young was voted Defensive MVP as he had 10.5 tackles and also recovered a fumble for the Yellow Jackets.
It was the sixth state championship for Stephenville.
The Yellow Jackets (16-0) took a 17-0 first quarter lead on two TDs by Eakin (16-yard pass from Ryder Lambert, 7-yard run), along with two PATs and a 26-yard field goal from Corbin Poston.
The Jaguars suffer their first loss and end their season at 15-1.
Eakin also made plays on defense. After a Jaguars interception near the end zone, he knocked the ball out of the LBJ defender’s hands and into those of his teammate Kallan Kimbrough, who returned the fumble 10 yards for a TD. The score and PAT by Poston gave the Yellow Jackets a 30-7 lead at the 10:54 mark of the third quarter.
Eakin had nine catches for 187 yards and three TDs. He came just shy of the UIL 4A State Championship record for receiving yards held by Mekhi Colbert of Carthage in 2017 with 191.
Eakin rushed for 25 yards and a TD on six attempts. Lambert connected on 16 of 29 passing attempts for 258 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Stephenville defense held LBJ to 65 yards rushing on 33 attempts.
Jags QB Oscar Gordon hit on 30 of 48 attempts for 372 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Noah Baker had four receptions for 78 yards and two TDs.