CHAPEL HILL (11-3) VS. AUSTIN LBJ (14-0)
When/Where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Ford Center, Frisco
Notable
Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (64 of 116, 959 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 101 carries, 1,163 yards, 13 TD) … Rickey Stewart (109 carries, 861 yards, 5 TD) … Tyson Berry (45 catches, 793 yards, 8 TD; 16 carries, 205 yards, 2 TD) … Deuce McGregor (50 catches, 957 yards, 9 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (12 catches 217 yards, 3 TD; 93 tackles, 4 INT) … Ahstin Watkins (17 catches, 375 yards, 6 TD) … J.K. Davis (121 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 TFL) … Brack Dyer (165 tackles, 6 TFL) … Jatavion Watson (99 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks) … Samari Willis (62 carries, 473 yards, 7 TD; 40 tackles, 2 FR) … Keviyan Huddleston (5 sacks) … Corey Johnson … Nathan Ruiz … Dyllan Drummond … Pablo Martinez … Adolfo Tamayo … Daniel Waddleton (94 tackles, 3 TFL)
Austin LBJ: Oscar Gordon III (65 of 107, 997 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT; 61 carries, 476 yards, 2 TD) … Sedrick Alexander (129 carries, 1,100 yards, 12 TD) … Trent Leary (34 catches, 684 yards, 12 TD) … Kaleb Brown … Jaybreon Riggins … Latreveon Mccutchin … Srraylin Gilliam … Jayden Rauls
Did you know: Chapel Hill has won six straight games since a 5-3 start … Chapel Hill is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011, when it won a state title … Austin LBJ is 39-9 in four seasons under head coach Jahmal Fenner … Austin LBJ is back in the state semifinals for the second straight year. LBJ lost to Lindale 31-28 in the state semifinals last season. The Jaguars led 28-7 at halftime of that game … The Jaguars are in the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.
Last week: Chapel Hill 31, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14; Austin LBJ 45, Fredericksburg 25
Up next: The winner will advance to the Class 4A Division I championship to face either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi.