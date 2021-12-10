12032021_tmt_sports_chapel_hill_7.jpg
Buy Now

Chapel Hill’s Brack Dyer (44) leads a group of tacklers against Little Cypress-Mauriceville on Dec. 3 at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

CHAPEL HILL (11-3) VS. AUSTIN LBJ (14-0)

When/Where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Ford Center, Frisco

Notable

Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (64 of 116, 959 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 101 carries, 1,163 yards, 13 TD) … Rickey Stewart (109 carries, 861 yards, 5 TD) … Tyson Berry (45 catches, 793 yards, 8 TD; 16 carries, 205 yards, 2 TD) … Deuce McGregor (50 catches, 957 yards, 9 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (12 catches 217 yards, 3 TD; 93 tackles, 4 INT) … Ahstin Watkins (17 catches, 375 yards, 6 TD) … J.K. Davis (121 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 TFL) … Brack Dyer (165 tackles, 6 TFL) … Jatavion Watson (99 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks) … Samari Willis (62 carries, 473 yards, 7 TD; 40 tackles, 2 FR) … Keviyan Huddleston (5 sacks) … Corey Johnson … Nathan Ruiz … Dyllan Drummond … Pablo Martinez … Adolfo Tamayo … Daniel Waddleton (94 tackles, 3 TFL)

Austin LBJ: Oscar Gordon III (65 of 107, 997 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT; 61 carries, 476 yards, 2 TD) … Sedrick Alexander (129 carries, 1,100 yards, 12 TD) … Trent Leary (34 catches, 684 yards, 12 TD) … Kaleb Brown … Jaybreon Riggins … Latreveon Mccutchin … Srraylin Gilliam … Jayden Rauls

Did you know: Chapel Hill has won six straight games since a 5-3 start … Chapel Hill is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011, when it won a state title … Austin LBJ is 39-9 in four seasons under head coach Jahmal Fenner … Austin LBJ is back in the state semifinals for the second straight year. LBJ lost to Lindale 31-28 in the state semifinals last season. The Jaguars led 28-7 at halftime of that game … The Jaguars are in the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.

Last week: Chapel Hill 31, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14; Austin LBJ 45, Fredericksburg 25

Up next: The winner will advance to the Class 4A Division I championship to face either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports