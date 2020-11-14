NEW CANEY — It may have been a fourth-place team against an opposing district champion, but none of that mattered in Saturday’s bi-district contest Saturday night at Randall Reed Stadium.
Cameron Ford accounted for 390 yards and five touchdowns as Chapel Hill took a 49-37 win over Livingston.
Livingston led 21-14 at halftime. On the first play of the third quarter, Ford threw a pass down the field that appeared to be intercepted. Instead, Ilonzo McGregor secured the reception and took the ball to the end zone for a 93-yard touchdown to tie the score at 21.
The Bulldogs then forced a fumble, and it was recovered by Max Richardson, who returned the ball 20 yards. On the next play, Kevin Brooks broke loose for a 54-yard run down to the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Brooks scored on a 1-yard run to put the Bulldogs in front.
Livingston tied the score about five minutes later when Damian Ruiz found Izelhia Enard for a 21-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.
Chapel Hill responded on its next play from scrimmage as Ford scored on a 75-yard run to make the score 35-28.
Livingston tied the score with 35 seconds left in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by freshman Ja’Marri Green.
Green had 89 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for Livingston (8-3). Ruiz had 124 yards and a score on 10 carries, and he threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
The score held until 6:57 left in the contest when Ford connected with McGregor for a 46-yard pass. Livingston surprisingly punted the ball back to the Bulldogs with 3:39 remaining and just one timeout left.
Ford added to the Bulldogs’ lead with a 55-yard run to make the score 49-35 with 2:07 to play.
On Livingston’s next play, McGregor picked off Ruiz with 1:58 to play. Chapel Hill intentionally took a safety with nine seconds on the clock.
Ford carried the ball 22 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He completed four passes for 155 yards and two scores. McGregor hauled in three passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Chapel Hill (7-4), which picked up its first playoff win since 2014, advances to face Stafford in area. The Spartans defeated Houston North Forest 63-6 on Saturday.