CARTHAGE — Vidor tried to play keep away from the potent Lindale offense that entered Thursday night’s bi-district contest averaging more than 40 points per game.
The Pirates succeeded in that task for much of the first half. Lindale was able to score two touchdowns in just more than seven minutes to create just enough separation in a 29-13 win at Bulldog Stadium.
It was the highest point total allowed by Vidor since a 30-19 loss to Class 4A Division II No. 4 Jasper on Sept. 25.
It was Lindale’s lowest point total since a 28-21 loss to Class 4A Division I No. 6 Midlothian Heritage on Sept. 4.
Lindale — ranked No. 10 in Class 4A Division I — received the opening kickoff and went 69 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 14-yard pass from Sam Peterson to Jaymond Jackson.
After the teams traded punts, Vidor took over at its own 20 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. The Pirates chewed nearly 13 minutes off of the clock during a 21-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Quenten Root to tie the score at 7 with 2:46 left in the half.
Lindale quickly responded as Peterson connected with Jacob Seekford on an 8-yard scoring strike with 47 second remaining in the half.
Vidor got the ball first in the third quarter, but the Lindale defense was able to force a punt.
The Eagles needed just more than two minutes to go 71 yards as Jordan Jenkins scored from 11 yards out. Peterson connected with Seekford on the two-point conversion to make the score 22-7 with 5:42 left in the third quarter.
After another long drive by Vidor got deep into Lindale territory, Brett Maya picked off the pass at the Eagle 9-yard line. The Eagles marched 91 yards, and Jenkins punched it in from 12 yards out.
Vidor (4-5) added a 2-yard touchdown run by Trenton Conn with 13 seconds to play.
Jenkins finished with 126 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Peterson was 14 of 18 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Seekford had seven grabs for 55 yards.
Vidor had 222 yards on the round on 52 carries. The Pirates didn’t attempt a pass in the first half. Root threw the ball eight times in the contest, completing five for 36 yards. Root had 62 yards on the ground. Conn led the Pirates with 66 yards.
Lindale (9-2) advances to face either Needville or Houston Furr in the area round.
