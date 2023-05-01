Multiple area athletes qualified for the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Class 4A with their performances at the Class 4A Region II meet in Commerce and the Class 4A Region III meet in Bullard.
The top two in each event advance to the state meet May 11-13 in Austin.
REGION II
Canton’s Hannah Cade got first in the girls pole vault with a height of 13-0.
Lindale’s Brett Maya won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.25 and took second in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.56.
Lindale’s Colter Maya finished first in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 48.40.
Canton’s Miguel Arce placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:23.93.
Lindale’s Justin Seekford took second in the boys pole vault with a height of 14-6.
Canton’s Chantson Prox won the boys long jump with a jump of 22-9.
Other competitors were Van’s Ava Hopson, fourth in girls 100-meter dash; Canton’s Elizabeth Wilson, sixth in girls 1,600-meter run; Canton’s Lana Stapleton, 12th in girls 1,600-meter run; Canton’s Stapleton, 10th in girls 3,200-meter run; Addalyn Kobs, 13th in girls 3,200-meter run; Canton’s Cade, third in girls 100-meter hurdles; Lindale’s Kennedy Miller, fifth in girls 300-meter hurdles; Canton’s Cade, seventh in girls 300-meter hurdles; Lindale’s Kayli Vickery, 10th in girls high jump; Van’s Kaymon Dale, fourth in girls pole vault; Lindale’s Kortlen Pierce, eighth in girls pole vault; Van’s Hopson, eighth in girls long jump; Brownsboro’s Khayla Garrett, 12th in girls long jump; Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett, 11th in girls triple jump; Lindale’s Kaniya Pierce, 14th in girls shot put; Canton’s Chelsea Chitty, fifth in girls discus throw; Cumberland Academy’s Christian Johnson, eighth in boys 200-meter dash; Canton’s Prox, third in boys 400-meter dash; Athens’ Lazavion Lee, seventh in boys 400-meter dash; Canton’s Noah Zarate, 11th in boys 800-meter run; Cumberland Academy’s Tarus Cook, 12th in boys 800-meter run; Canton’s Kevin Velazquez, ninth in boys 1,600-meter run; Canton’s Arce, third in boys 3,200-meter run; Athens’ Hardy Swann, fourth in boys 3,200-meter run; Canton’s Velazquez, seventh in boys 3,200-meter run; Lindale’s Chad Ward, sixth in boys 110-meter hurdles; Canton’s Austin Snyder, third in boys 300-meter hurdles; Lindale’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Michael Shannon, Kaden Baze, Colter Maya and Brett Maya, third; Brownsboro’s boys 4x100-meter relay team, sixth; Lindale’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Clint Thurman, Dennis Ryder, Hayes Brooks and Colter Maya, fourth; Canton’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Zarate, Prox, Kameron Shaw and Snyder, fifth; Lindale’s Marcus Field, sixth in boys high jump; Canton’s Nathan Goodson, 14th in boys high jump; Lindale’s Bowman Grace, third in boys pole vault; Cumberland Academy’s Christian Johnson, fourth in boys long jump; Brownsboro’s Micah Strickland, fifth in boys triple jump; Lindale’s Casey Poe, third in boys shot put; Lindale’s Jerry Bloemsma, seventh in boys shot put; Canton’s Jason Mitchell, 11th in boys discus; and Lindale’s Gabe Hart, 14th in boys discus.
REGION III
Palestine sophomore Dreylon Spurlock won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.72.
Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton finished second in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:24.89.
Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie placed first in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.85 and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.50.
Kilgore finished first and second in the boys discus. Peyton Christian was first with a throw of 171-11, and Braydon Nelson was second with a throw of 171-0.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls — the reigning Class 4A champion in the high jump — placed second in the boys high jump with a jump of 6-4.
Palestine’s 4x100-meter girls relay team of Jayla Ward, Chimsinagadi Okonkwo, Kyi’Marri Ester and Musil placed second with a time of 49.23.
Bullard’s Carly Tucker finished second in the girls long jump with a distance of 17-7.25.
Jacksonville’s Jazmyne White won the girls triple jump with a distance of 37-4.5.
Henderson freshman Lane Meador placed first in the wheelchair 100-meter dash with a time of 33.27.
Hendeson junior Cason Weatherton placed first in the wheelchair shot put with a distance of 24-9, and Henderson’s Meador placed second with a distance of 9-7.
Others competitors were Chapel Hill’s Da’veon Ross, seventh in boys 100-meter dash; Bullard’s Brayden Vining, fifth in boys 400-meter dash; Rusk’s Bricion Griffin, sixth in boys 100-meter dash; Bullard’s Vining, fourth in boys 800-meter run; Chapel Hill’s Crayton, sixth in boys 1,600-meter run; Kilgore’s Luciano Brizuela, 16th in boys 1,600-meter run; Jacksonville’s Angel Luna, 14th in boys 3,200-meter run; Kilgore’s Samuel Warren, 15th in boys 3,200-meter run; Chapel Hill’s Jaylon Smith, sixth in boys 110-meter hurdles; Bullard’s Aiden McDonald, eighth in boys 110-meter hurdles; Rusk’s Amarion Tulley, fourth in boys 300-meter hurdles; Palestine’s 4x100-meter relay team of Ti’Darion Crawford, Spurlock, Reese Hargers and Jon Denman, fifth; Palestine’s 4x200-meter relay team of Denman, Ja’Ron Jonson, Hargers and Spurlock, sixth; Kilgore’s 4x400-meter relay team of Yamir Sanchez, Tyeskie, Jayden Sanders and Josue’ Rosas, fifth; Bullard’s 4x400-meter relay team of McDonald, Ryan Lewinski, Ayden Barrett and Vining, sixth; Kilgore’s Jackson Harris, third in boys shot put; Kilgore’s Nelson, seventh in boys shot put; Palestine’s Shedrick Dudley, fourth in boys high jump; Palestine’s K’Mari Gipson, seventh in boys high jump; Chapel Hill’s Ross, ninth in boys long jump; Palestine’s Delvin Harvey, 12th in boys long jump; Chapel Hill’s Jayvin Mayfield, ninth in boys triple jump; Chapel Hill’s Cameron Kelley, 10th in boys triple jump; Jacksonville’s Jazmyne White, fifth in girls 100-meter dash; Jacksonville’s Tia Fuller, fifth in girls 200-meter dash; Palestine’s Jocelyn Musil, third in girls 400-meter dash; Jacksonville’s La’Najah Ticey, fourth in girls 400-meter dash; Bullard’s Carly Tucker, eighth in girls 400-meter dash; Kilgore’s Ruby Almanza, third in girls 800-meter run; Kilgore’s Almanza, sixth in girls 1,600-meter run; Kilgore’s Danna Requena, 11th in girls 1,600-meter run; Bullard’s Riley Roberts, 12th in girls 1,600-meter run; Jacksonville’s Emily Martinez, 14th in girls 1,600-meter run; Bullard’s Roberts, 11th in girls 3,200-meter run; Kilgore’s Requena, 12th in girls 3,200-meter run; Palestine’s Jaylah Spurlock, seventh in girls 100-meter hurdles; Rusk’s Lizzy Kimbrell, seventh in girls 300-meter hurdles; Jacksonville’s 4x100-meter relay team of Kaylee Boyd, Sa’Kiya Anderson, Butler and White, fifth; Jacksonville’s 4x200-meter girls relay team of Anderson, Butler, Tia Fuller and White, third; Chapel Hill’s 4x200-meter girls relay team, eighth; Bullard’s 4x400-meter girls relay team of Alyssa Bryant, Paige Barrett, Tucker and Chloe Howard, sixth; Palestine’s Ay’Lasia Fantroy, fifth in girls shot put; Kilgore’s Kassidy Oliver, ninth in girls discus; Chapel Hill’s DJ Kincade, sixth in girls high jump; Chapel Hill’s Ja’Kiyah Miner, ninth in girls high jump; Bullard’s Rieze DeKock, sixth in girls pole vault; Jacksonville’s White, fifth in girls long jump; Bullard’s Paige Barrett, sixth in girls long jump; Palestine’s Okonkwo, eighth in girls long jump; Bullard’s Tucker, fourth in girls triple jump; Palestine’s Okonkwo, fifth in girls triple jump; and Chapel Hill’s Shyla Starks, sixth in girls triple jump.