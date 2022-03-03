SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in 11 years, Winnsboro will be in a state championship game.
And the Lady Raiders will be aiming to win their first state title since 2001.
Winnsboro got behind early but used a late first-quarter burst and big second and third quarters to take a 62-52 win over Bishop in the Class 3A Semifinals Thursday afternoon at the Alamodome.
“I thought it was a great high school game,” Winnsboro head coach Robert Cochran said. “It’s easy for me to say because we’re on the winning side of it, but I thought Bishop did a great job. They jumped on us early and really forced us to do some things we didn’t think we would have to do to guard them defensively. I’m proud of our girls for responding to the adversity early, something we had to do over the weekend. I think that probably helped us not just go crazy.
"The kids did a great job executing. Fortunately for us, we get to play Saturday."
In the state final, the Lady Raiders (34-5), will take on Fairfield (39-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m extremely excited,” senior Halle Darst said. “My mom played in the state tournament, but they obviously didn’t make it to the championship game. I’m just excited to play.”
Bishop jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes. The Lady Raiders eventually tied the score and took the lead 10-8 on a layup by Faith Acker. A three by Eleana Alvarez and a free throw by JayDee Zamora gave Bishop a 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
Bishop led 19-16 and 22-21 in the second quarter, but the Lady Raiders outscored the Badgers 25-17 in the quarter to lead 35-29 at halftime.
Winnsboro held Bishop to eight points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 50-37. The Badgers made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the score to 54-49 with 3:51 remaining on a jumper by Maya Martinez. Winnsboro responded with a triple from Reese Lindley and was able to hold on down the stretch.
Acker finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
“I think it was a great matchup,” Bishop head coach Sherry Luna said. “Their big girl, No. 55, Faith Acker, did an amazing job. We tried to stop her. She made some phenomenal shots.”
Lindley hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Logan Borchardt led Bishop (32-6) with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Alvarez added 11 points.
———
Winnsboro 62, Bishop 52
Bishop 12 17 8 15 — 52
Winnsboro 10 25 15 12 — 62
BISHOP — JayDee Zamora 3-10 1-2 8; Logan Borchardt 6-11 0-0 12; Jalaya Martinez 0-4 0-0 0; Madalyn Ruize 4-13 0-0 9; Maya Martinez 3-7 0-0 6; Eleana Alvarez 4-13 0-0 11; Kassidy Pena 0-1 0-0 0; Katie Winters 2-9 2-3 6. Team 22-68 3-5 52.
WINNSBORO —Halle Darst 1-3 2-2 4; Faith Sechrist 1-7 2-2 5; Shanda Davis 2-4 5-10 9; Reese Lindley 5-9 0-1 14; Faith Acker 10-11 2-2 22; Halle Deaton 1-3 1-2 3; Jayden Cox 2-3 0-0 4; Jewelisa Duffer 0-1 0-0 0; Kaitlyn McAdoo 0-4 1-2 1; Gina Brownlee 0-0 0-0 0. Team 22-45 13-21 62.
3-POINTERS — Bishop 5-15 (Alvarez 3-7); Winnsboro 5-17 (Lindley 4-8).
REBOUNDS — Bishop 40 (Borchardt 8); Winnsboro 35 (Acker 14).
ASSISTS — Bishop 12 (Borchardt 5); Winnsboro 13 (Lindley 4).
STEALS — Bishop 5 (Borchardt 2); Winnsboro 2 (Deaton 1, McAdoo 1).
BLOCKS — Bishop 2 (Borchardt 2); Winnsboro 5 (Acker 5).