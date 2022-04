The Troup Tigers won the District 16-3A golf championship. Team members include (from left) Coach John Eastman, Jaxson Green, Bracey Cover, Chris Franklin, Grayson Hearon, Grayson Hampton and Coach Greg Hamilton. The tournament was held March 28 and April 4 at Longview Country Club in Longview. The Tigers are competing in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard.