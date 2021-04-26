The Mineola Lady 'Jackets will be competing in the state golf tournament May 10-11 in the Austin area.
Mineola, led by Ava Johnson and Sunni Ruffin, finished third in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament held April 19-20 at Bullard's Oak Hurst Golf Club.
Other members of the Lady 'Jackets squad are Savannah Lopez, Allie Hooton and Valerie Moreland.
The state tournament will be held at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Howe won the regional, followed by Callisburg and Mineola.
Medalist honors went to Ailey Riley of Pottsboro with a 145 (73-72) with Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart runner-up at 151 (76-75). Taking the bronze was Sasha Barletta (97-90—187).
---
Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament
April 19-20
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Top 10 Individuals — *1, Ailey Riley, Pottsboro, 73-72—145; *2, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 76-75—151; 3, Sasha Barletta, Callisburg, 97-90—187; *4, Laney Wright, Mount Vernon, 92-97—189; 5, Lily Moore, Keene, 94-95—189; 6, (tie) Ava Johnson, Mineola, 88-102—190; Katie Grogan, Howe, 96-94—190; 8, (tie) Jordyn Hampton, Pottsboro, 98-96—194; Libby Wells, Callisburg, 93-101—194; Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194.
*State qualifier as individual
Team Standings
(Top 3 teams advance to state tournament)
1, Howe, 402-406—808 (Kriston Harris, 95-100—195; Katie Grogan, 96-94—190; Reagan Troxtell, 104-97—201; Brooke Robinson, 107-115—222; Grace Brennan, 117-120—237);
2, Callisburg, 404-428—832 (Sasha Barletta, 97-90—187; Libby Wells, 93-101—194; Liberty Ballard, 102-112—214; Gabby Bitsche, 112-125—237; Meg Morris, 119-128—247);
3, Mineola, 431-413—844 (Ava Johnson, 88-102—190; Sunni Ruffin, 103-93—196; Savannah Lopez, 112-97—209; Allie Hooton, 128-121—249; Valerie Moreland, 130-139—269);
4, Maypearl, 448-428—876 (Josey Austin, 116-99—215; Dakota Jones, 111-107—218; Addison Crossland, 104-110—214; Braylee Coppock, 117-112—229; Natalie Camp, 138-126—264);
5, (tie) Keene, 443-452—895 (Lily Moore, 94-95—189; Chloy Moore, 120-115—235; Isis Del Mar Rosado, 103-114—217; Sophia Patterson, 126-128—254);
5, (tie) Edgewood, 449-446—895 (Claire James, 112-114—226; Brilee Ditto, 110-111—221; Brooke Elliott, 113-103—216; Jacie Elliott, 114-118—232; Brooklyn McPherson, 118-119—237);
7, Mount Vernon, 458-456—914 (Laney Wright, 92-97—189; Daliana Latortue, 113-116—229; Peyton Steen, 130-116—246; Lyric Coffman, 123-127—250; Brooke Smith, 137-135—272);
8, Gunter, 455-462—917 (Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194; Reagan Long, 105-101—206; Shelby Blansett, 133-134—267; Kinley Johnson, 119-131—250);
9, Ponder, 469-451—920 (Caitlyn Brown, 107-103—210; Magen Dow, 115-103—218; Eleanor Larson, 131-123—254; Averee Tipton, 125-122—247; Emily McGregor, 122-124—246);
10, Prairiland, 447-492—939 (Kristen Bridges, 105-121—226; Addie May, 115-108—223; Riley Vaughn, 103-111—214; Annie Moore, 124-152—276);
11, (tie) Queen City, 489-491—980 (Claire Bates, 109-109—218; Lauren Carrell, 121-117—238; Aubrie Kiser, 140-142—282; Hallie Worthington, 119-123—242);
11, (tie) Tatum, 488-492—980 (Lexi Vestal, 139-129—268; Kaylei Stroud, 103-126—229; Brynlee Mims, 136-127—263; Abby Sorenson, 110-110—220);
13, Troup, 500-486—986 (Samantha Eastman, 125-113—238; Jacyee Berryhill, 115-111—226; Katrina Flora, 136-127—263; Faith Garrett, 131-135—266; Savanna Howard, 129-136—265);
14, Sabine, 500-489—989 (Trinity Brooks, 117-112—229; Caitlin Bates,128-122—250; Rylie Turk, 127-130—257; Amelia Miller, 128-125—253);
15, White Oak, 503-492—995 (Maddie McKinney, 107-121—228; Emma Hill, 116-108—224; Emma Nix, 131-111—242; Sarah Rasco, 149-152—301).