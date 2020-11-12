ORE CITY — Martez Allen raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage for Daingerfield, and the Tigers were never threatened in a 53-21 win over Grand Saline on Thursday in a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff game at Rebel Stadium.
Daingerfield (9-2) will meet either Waskom or New Waverly in the area playoffs next week. Grand Saline ends the year at 3-7.
Allen added a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after one, and then Dee Lewis took over for Daingerfield. He tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass midway through the second and added a 4-yard TD run with under a minute to play for a 27-0 halftime lead.
D'Co Wright's 41-yard kickoff return in the third set up a Lewis TD pass of 36 yards to Ty Bird. Freshman Aeryn Hampton then took over under center, and he sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown and a 40-0 lead.
Grand Saline got on the board with a 3-yard TD run by Eric Jimenez, but the Tigers answered with a 14-yard TD run by Wright for a 47-7 cushion.
Jace Melton threw a 3-yard TD pass to Hudson Griffin with 2:55 left in the third to pull Grand Saline to within 47-14, but Daingerfield got on the board again with 5:40 left on an 18-yard run by Byrd.
A 5-yard run by Jimenez with two seconds left capped the scoring.