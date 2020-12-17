ARLINGTON — Josh Culwell tossed a 52-yard TD pass to Reagan Cochran with 28 seconds remaining and Edgar Salazar booted the extra point as the Canadian Wildcats defeated the Franklin Lions, 35-34, for the Class 3A Division II state championship on Thursday before 4,461 fans at AT&T Stadium.
It was the fifth state championship for Canadian after previously winning in 2007 (2A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2014 (2A Division I) and 2015 (2A Division I). The Wildcats finished runner-up in 2009 (1A Division I) and 2018 (3A Division II). It was the second loss in the state title game in two appearances for Franklin (2015 previously), both in 3A Division II.
Franklin took the lead with consecutive TDs in the fourth quarter. Trailing 28-21, Seth Spiller scored on a 1-yard run, followed by a Seth Shamblin PAT for a 28-28 tie with 3:42 on the clock.
The Lions then took the lead, 34-28, when Braden Smith hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from running back Spiller with 1:02 showing. However the extra point attempt failed.
After the kickoff, the Wildcats used two-plays to go 58 yards for the game-winner.
Culwell was voted Offensive MVP, while Ethan Jackson was named Defensive MVP.
Culwell rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries, while hitting on 11 of 21 passing attempts for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Hayze Hufstedler led Canadian in rushing with 147 yards and a TD on 23 carries.
Spiller paced the Lions with 137 yard and three TDs on 18 attempts. QB Marcus Wade connected on 6 of 9 passing attempts for 141 yards and a TD. Malcolm Murphy had three catches for 103 yards, including a 59-yard TD pass.
Jackson had nine tackles to lead the Wildcats. Kartor Williamson led the Lions with 8.5 tackles.