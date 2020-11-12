PITTSBURG — Jamal Ford, Jimmie Harper and James Greenalch combined for seven rushing touchdowns, and West Rusk had 36 second-half points en route to a 55-33 victory over Paris Chisum Thursday in a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff game on Thursday at Pirate Stadium.
West Rusk moves on to face Hughes Springs, a 34-26 winner over Anderson-Shiro, in the area round.
Greenalach and Ford ran for two scores each, Ford caught another, Harper chipped in two rushing touchdowns in addition to a kickoff return for a score and Andon Mata threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Mata and Harper connected for an early 6-0 lead, and Chisum tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Worm Price, who wound up with four touchdowns on the night for the Mustangs (5-6).
Price caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter, and Ford countered by hauling in a 45-yard scoring strike from Mata to knot things at 13-all.
Price had a 4-yard touchdown run later in the half, but West Rusk's Ty Harper returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to get the Raiders within 20-19 at the break.
Ford and Price swapped touchdown runs in the third quarter before Jimmie Harper scored from three yards out to give West Rusk a 34-27 lead with 6:30 to go in the frame.
The Raiders (7-3) would not relinquish that lead the rest of the night, although it was trimmed to a single point later in the third.
Chisum's Chris Worthy had a 4-yard touchdown run, but the Mustangs missed the PAT to keep West Rusk ahead 34-33 going into the fourth.
Ford added a 17-yard scoring run to start the final frame and Greenlach finished things with a pair of touchdowns from 25 and 18 yards over the final 6:25.