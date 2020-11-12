COMMERCE — Bells scored the first 24 points and then held off the Edgewood Bulldogs 38-12 on Thursday in a Class 3A Division II bi-district football playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers (9-2) won their fifth straight game and will face Eastland next week in area play.
The Bulldogs end their season at 6-5. The loss snapped Edgewood three-game win streak.
Brock Baker led Bells with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Bo Baker added 155 yards and a TD with 15 attempts. The Panthers rushed for 509 yards on 66 carries. Lane Kendrick contributed 97 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Hayden Wilcoxson paced the Bulldogs on the ground with 73 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. He hit on 9 of 17 passing for 56 yards. The leading receivers were Hudson Tyner (3-24) and Clayton Coble (3-22).
Wilcoxson scored on runs of 1 and 13 yards.