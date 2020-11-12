LONGVIEW — Dawson Pendergrass put Mineola on the board first with a defensive touchdown and later scored three rushing TDs, leading the Yellowjackets to a 42-12 win over Atlanta in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium on Thursday.
Mineola (10-1) will advance to meet either Groesbeck (6-3) or Dallas Madison (3-2) next week in area. Atlanta ends the year at 3-8. Groesbeck and Dallas Madison are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Pendergrass returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown at the 9:47 mark of the opening quarter to give Mineola the early lead. Atlanta scored on a 57-yard run by Caleb Hamilton a minute later to make it a 7-6 contest, but Pendergrass went in from 12 yards out with 3:05 left in the first period.
Mineola led 14-6 at halftime, but a minute and a half into the third, Pendergrass broke off a 49-yard TD run to push the lead to 21-6. Trevion Sneed got into the scoring act with an 8-yard run at the 2:54 mark of the third.
Pendergrass’ fourth TD of the night, a 5-yard run with 7:45 to play, made it 35-6, but Atlanta didn’t quit – scoring on a 16-yard TD pass from Justin Pierce to Stacy Darty with 2:51 to play.
Jaxon Holland brought the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to cape the scoring and give Mineola the 42-12 victory.