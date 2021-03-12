SAN ANTONIO — Tatum had its sights set on its first state championship in program history.
To do so, the Eagles would have to knock off three of the state’s top five teams in a one-week span.
Tatum already had defeated No. 1 Dallas Madison and No. 2 Brock to reach the Class 3A final against No. 5 San Antonio Cole in the Cougars’ hometown Alamodome.
In the end, Cole’s backcourt duo of Trey Blackmore and Silas Livingston combined for 58 points as the Cougars won their first state crown since 1989 with a 77-60 victory on Friday afternoon.
“We knew their guards were good,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said. “Their guards are players They did a fantastic job. They’re smart players. They went and got it and earned it.”
Championship game Most Valuable Player Blackmore finished with 34 points. He was 8 of 13 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 15 of 18 from the free-throw line. Livingston put in 24 points and was 10 of 12 from the charity stripe.
It was Cole’s third straight trip to the state tournament and eighth overall. But it was the Cougars’ first championship victory since Shaquille O’Neal starred at Cole.
Last season, Cole won its semifinal game and was set to play in the championship game before COVID-19 postponed the event, which was ultimately canceled. Cole’s 58-44 win over Peaster was the final high school basketball game played in the 2019-20 season. A year later, the Cougars got to finish it off in style.
“I’m just honestly really excited for our guys,” Cole head coach Noe Cantu said. “We had a different road than most. Having played in the semifinal game last year and were going to play in the state championship game and having it canceled, so for us to get back here, it showed a lot of toughness and adversity to get back here is one thing and then to finish. I’m proud of our guys for doing it.”
Tatum (25-4) was in its fourth state final, first since 2014.
“You get a chance to play for a state championship. We’re so proud of our kids, the way they fought all year long. They fought today extremely hard. I can’t overemphasize the effort they’ve given all year long. They’ve done a phenomenal job. I love these guys and I appreciate them.”
Points were hard to come by in the first quarter.
Tatum grabbed five offensive rebounds in the first minute, and Decartiyay Allison eventually put the Eagles on the board at the 6:37 mark. After Trey Blakmore made two free throws, Jayden Boyd hit a three for Tatum to make the score 5-2. Blackmore hit a three to tie score with 3:01 left.
Dalone Fuller’s layup in the final minute gave Tatum a 9-7 lead after the opening quarter.
The teams traded the lead early in the second quarter until Cole used a 7-0 spurt to go up 19-14. Blackmore knocked down a jumper just before the buzzer as the Cougars led 30-25 at halftime.
Cole (27-5) opened the second half on an 11-0 run and outscored the Eagles 31-12 in the third quarter to lead 61-37.
Tatum started knocking down some 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
The Eagles finished 8 of 32 from long range, but five of those makes came in the final 3:27 of action.
Tatum attempted 28 more shots than Cole and outrebounded the Cougars 47-36, including grabbing 27 offensive rebounds, but the efficiency of the Cougars proved to be the difference. Cole shot 43.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. The Cougars were also 31 of 37 from the free-throw line, while Tatum attempted just 10 free throws.
It was the final game for Tatum seniors Decartiyay Allison, Bryan Hawkins, Fuller, Haden Crowley, Markendrick Beall and Jaylen Reynolds.
“It was special,” Allison said. “I had a lot of great memories with these guys. I think it built me more as a competitor and helped me become a better man going into life.”
Boyd led Tatum with 15 points, and Aidan Anthony hit four triples to finish with 12 points.
———
San Antonio Cole 77, Tatum 60
Cole 7 23 31 16 — 77
Tatum 9 16 12 23 — 60
COLE — Adreall Ray 2-5 2-2 6; Elijah Sexton 0-2 1-2 1; Silas Livingston 7-17 10-12 24; Kelby Beckstrom 2-6 3-3 9; Trey Blackmore 8-13 15-18 34; J.P Reyes 0-0 0-0 0; James Livingston 0-1 0-0 0; Lucas Veras 1-1 0-0 3; Ryan Maldonado 0-0 0-0 0; Rechod Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Pierre Harris 0-1 0-0 0; Team totals 20-46 31-37 77.
TATUM — Trey Fite 0-2 0-0 0; Decartiyay Allison 2-5 0-2 5; Kendall Williams 3-14 2-2 9; Kendric Malone 2-9 2-2 6; Jayden Boyd 6-16 2-2 15; Bryan Hawkins 1-1 0-0 3; Drake Walton 0-0 0-0 0; Dalone Fuller 3-7 2-2 8; Ty Bridges 0-5 0-0 0; Aidan Anthony 4-12 0-0 12; Haden Crowley 1-2 0-0 2; Markendrick Beall 0-1 0-0 0; Jaylen Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0.
REBOUNDS — Cole 36 (Sexton 9); Tatum 47 (Malone 12)
3-POINTERS — Cole 6-12 (Blackmore 3-3); Tatum 8-32 (Anthony 4-10)