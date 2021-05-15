Harmony spent its entire area round series with its back against the wall.
In Saturday’s Game 3, the Eagles got behind 9-2 in the third inning and trailed 11-9 entering the bottom of the sixth. Harmony scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Evan Patterson pitched a perfect seventh inning as Harmony took a 13-11 win in Game 3 to win the Class 3A series Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Academy’s baseball field.
“It’s fantastic,” Harmony head baseball coach Jake Atchley said. “The kids battled so hard. This is such a tough team. We talk all the time about battling, throwing down and letting what happened in the past go and just moving on to the next play. The kids have bought into that and done a great job of it. They’re a tough group and fun to celebrate with.”
And the Eagles celebrated. After a post-game talk from Atchley and coach Ronnie McNeel and a team photo, the players surrounded Atchley and gave him a celebratory bath with the water cooler.
Sabine jumped out to an 11-4 lead over Harmony on Thursday and took an 11-7 win in Game 1. In Friday’s Game 2, Sabine led 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning with a chance to sweep the series, but Harmony scored three runs to walk off with the win and extend the series.
In the decisive game, Sabine scored four runs in the second inning. Holton Pepper had an RBI single. Alex Galyean ad a two-run double, and Kile Stripland added an RBI single.
Harmony responded with two runs in the bottom of the second as Riley Patterson and Tanner Tittle had RBI singles.
Sabine added to its lead with a five-run third inning.
Matt Huey had an RBI double, and Pepper followed with a two-run single to knock out starting pitcher Will Young. Galyean had an RBI single, and Stripland had an RBI double to make the score 9-2.
Harmony had a five-run inning of its own in the bottom half of the frame. Evan Patterson had a two-run double. Boston Seahorn had an RBI double. Baxter drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. And another run came in on a passed ball.
Sabine pushed the score to 10-7 in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Caden Loveless.
An RBI triple by Tucker Tittle and a sacrifice fly by Evan Patterson in the bottom of the fourth cut the Sabine lead to 10-9.
An RBI single by Payton McBride in the fifth inning pushed the Cardinals’ advantage to 11-9.
McBride, who came in to pitch after Galyean and Caden Richardson, held Harmony scoreless in the fifth thanks to an inning-ending double play.
Evan Patterson, who took the Game 1 loss for Harmony, came in to pitch for the Eagles in the sixth. He struck out Huey and walked Pepper. He then struck out Loveless, and Pepper was caught stealing for the third out.
Young led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Henry. Tucker Tittle was hit by a pitch, and Evan Patterson followed with a single to score Young. Seahorn followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Baxter then delivered a two-run double to give Harmony a 13-11 lead.
Galyean popped up behind home plate to start the seventh, and Baxter made the grab. Evan Patterson got the next two batters to ground out to third and fly out to right to end the game and the series.
“It’s all about staying the course and winning the game, battling for your teammates and winning the game,” Evan Patterson said. “They got me here, so I knew I had to do my job for my teammates.”
Galyean, Stripland, McBride, Huey and Pepper all had two hits for Sabine (23-8).
Tucker Tittle had a double and triple, and Evan Patterson, Seahorn, Baxter and Riley Patterson also had two hits for Harmony (23-6-1).
Harmony advances to the regional quarterfinals to face Atlanta, which swept White Oak.