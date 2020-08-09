20190814_local_whitehouse_v_lindale_vball-5.jpg

Whitehouse’s Aja Williams (8) spikes the ball over the net as Lindale’s Brenley Philen (12) and Shelbi Steen (7) attempt a block during action in a match Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena in Whitehouse.

 Cara Campbell/STAFF

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Leven Barker

District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)

2019 record: 29-11

Top returning players: Abby Sorenson (849 assists, 173 digs, 81 aces) … Summer Dancy-Vasquez (406 digs, 93 percent server) … Kaylei Stroud (202 kills, 391 digs, 59 aces) … Kenzi Greenwood … Macy Brown … Kerrigan Biggs

You can count on: “2020 should be a little better for us than 2019 simply because we started so many young ones last year and it took us a bit to get going. Getting to the regional tournament with the younger girls should help them settle into varsity volleyball a little easier this year. I feel like we will be a good defensive team that will be searching for their offensive leaders early due to losing Essence Allen (A&M-Commerce), but these girls are huntry to make their own mark.” - Barker

Needs work: “Leadership and playing hard when the going gets tough. It’s going to happen early with the schedule we put together, and we simply will need to learn how to deal with it. When you lose the All-East Texas Player of the Year (Allen), it’s always fun to see who steps up the next year.” - Barker

Did you know?: Barker has a career record of 629-243, and he has won at least 100 games at three different schools (Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage)

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Lady Jackets

Coach: Keasa Bonds

District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Tatum, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)

Top returning players: Tucker Ellis … Mary Frances Ellis … Christen Smith … Camryn Chandler … Heather Auvil

Newcomers to watch: Bryanne Beavers … Morgan Shaw

You can count on: “Competitiveness and high energy.” - Bonds

Did you know?: This is Bonds’ first season at Elysian Fields

WASKOM

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Iyhia McMichael

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Arp, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Elysian Fields)

2019 record: 14-17

Top returning players: Alaina Dyson (18 aces, 85 kills, 101 digs) … Skyie Middlebrook (16 aces, 11 kills, 128 digs) … Destiny beaty … Brookelyn Loyd … Karlee Waltrip … Malayiah Fields … Isabelle Phillips

Newcomers to watch: Anna Claire Reeves … Ladaija Thomas

You can count on: “Team cohesiveness. We lost one senior last year, middle blocker Destiny LeBrun. Our team has been used to playin with each other, and they know each other very well. That is something that cannot be overlooked toward the success of our program going into this year.” - McMichael

Needs work: “We are always striving to get 1% better in everything we do, so we will be working on being more precise on our serving, passing and offensive strategy.” - McMichael

Did you know?: Dyson was last year’s district Newcomer of the Year

JEFFERSON

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Falon Jones

District: 16-3A (Waskom, Tatum, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Elysian Fields)

Top returning players: Tierrani Johnson … Ja’Kayla Rusk …Kei’ana Maybery

Newcomers to watch: Harmoni Williams … Brooklyn Shelton … Falicia Craver

You can count on: “Tierrani Johnson is a three-year varsity player. Expectations for her this year are to lead her team by example and show everything she has worked hard for.” - Jones

Needs work: “There are a lot of new varsity players this year, so we’re really just trying to create some chemistry on the court.” - Jones

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Tara Wait

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)

2019 record: 39-7

Top returning players: Aubree McCann (397 kills, 80 aces, 76 blocks, 288 digs) … Sierrah Richter (78 kills, 135 aces, 14 blocks, 296 digs, 1,510 assists)

You can count on: “A great team coming back on a successful 2019. The Lady Cards will be hungry for wins and playoff victories.” - Wait

Needs work: “A few technical fixes to work on, but overall great team chemistry and a ton of talent.” - Wait

Did you know?: Wait was the setter for White Oak when the Ladynecks won the school’s only volleyball state championship back in 2010. In two state tournament matches that season, she had 63 assists and 18 digs. White Oak finished 131-5 during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as a player

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Kelly Ridge

District: 15-3A (Sabine Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)

2019 record: 14-24

Top returning players: Julia Loeza … Tori Ward

Newcomers to watch: Sophie Oubre … Allie Oney … Eden Gossett

You can count on: “Julia Loeza to lead the team.” - Ridge

Needs work: “Passing. Our goal is to be the best passing team in East Texas. Only with good passing can you make great things happen.” - Ridge

Did you know?: Ridge is in her first season at New Diana. She spent the past seven seasons at Grand Saline, where her teams averaged 20.2 wins per season and made the playoffs four times in seven years

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: John Walker

District: 15-3A (Sabine White Oak, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Ore City)

2019 record: 17-20

Top returning players: Cori Johnson (188 kills, 7 blocks, 40 aces) … Adriana Kennedy (172 kills, 56 blocks) … Jacee Short (77 kills, 22 aces0 … Emma McKinney (30 kills, 356 assists, 31 aces

Newcomers to watch: Maggie Pate

Did you know?: Johnson was a second-team all-district pick a year ago

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Carolee Musick

District: 15-3A (Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Ore City)

2019 record: 25-19

Top returning players: Alysa Hall (195 kills, 38 aces, 29 blocks, 79 digs, 28 assists) … Lexi Baker (327 kills, 68 aces, 344 digs, 26 assists) … Macy Weeks (23 kills, 74 aces, 410 digs, 74 assists) … Payton Palmer … Daphne Bogenschutz … Ashlyn Eynon … Kailee Wilkinson … Brazie Croft … Emma Hill … Anna Iske

You can count on: “Effort and teamwork on every ball.” - Musick

Needs work: “Coming together offensively with young setters.” - Musick

Did you know: Musick has a career record of 763-243, including a 589-138 mark at White Oak … She led White Oak to state tournaments in 1989, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, winning a 2A state title in 2010

ORE CITY

Mascot: Lady Rebels

Coach: Amy Teague

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

2019 record: 18-14

Top returning players: Abby Ervin (266 kills) … Jailyn Cook (270 kills, 41 blocks) … Brooklynn Richardson (55 kills, 92 digs) … Ryleigh Larkins (305 digs) …Jacee Burks (82 kills, 36 blocks)

Newcomers to watch: Victoria Jones … Tori Cummings

Did you know?: Rosann Newsom, the new assistant volleyball coach, is an Ore City graduate

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Lakelia Williams

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

Top returning players: Hai’leigh Oliver … A’alatiah Turner … Livia Prince … déjà Martin … Trinity Mooney … Shelby Weaver

Newcomers to watch: JaKiyah Bell

You can count on: “The Lady Bears getting after it and turning heads like never before.” - Williams

Needs work: “Offense is a work in progress.” - Williams

WINONA

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Archie Thompson

District: 13-3A (MP Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman)

Top returning players: Randi Hanson … Lindsey Smotherman … Caden McFarland … Amiracle Peck … Addison Yeadon

Newcomers to watch: Charity Rozell … Kyrea Jackson

You can count on: “Improved volleyball IQ. Eight-five percent of the team was sophomores and freshman with no varsity experience last year, so there were a lot of things we had to learn on the fly. I am confident they will take what they learned and apply it to the upcoming season.” - Thompson

Needs work: “Team chemistry and offense.” - Thompson

QUITMAN

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Ashlee Lingo

District: 13-3A (Winona, MP Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon)

2019 record: 20-25

Top returning players: Ava Burroughs (371 kills, 70 blocks, 98 digs, 90 percent server, 29 aces) … Lucy Brannon … Lindsey Hornaday

You can count on: “They are hard-working and are craving success. We have a lot to determine our first few weeks of the season.” - Lingo

Did you know: The competition gym the Lady Bulldogs play in is named for coach Lingo’s grandfather – Delbert Ballad, and she is the third generation in her family to coach in the gym. Her aunt, Chrystal Ballard, coached Lingo in high school

LINDEN-KILDARE

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Shayne Erwin

District: 17-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, James Bowie, Avery, Sulphur Bluff)

2019 record:12-22

Top returning players: Kendall Wells … Angelyna Megs … Hayley Mason

Newcomers to watch: LaSonya Nard … Kyndal Fitts

You can count on: “Hard work and great attitudes.” - Erwin

Needs work: “Blocking and offensive efficiency. I need the players to gain more confidence.” - Erwin

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Molly Mackey

District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill, Leverett’s Chapel)

2019 record: 14-25

Top returning players: Carleigh Judd … Avery Brooks … Caylee Pritchett

Newcomers to watch: Macey Roberts … Makenna Littlejohn

You can count on: “My team bringing the energy day in and day out.” - Mackey

Needs work: “Our biggest challenge this year will be my players adjusting to my style of coaching.” - Mackey

Did you know: Mackey is in her first season as a head volleyball coach. She served as head softball coach at Sabine the past three seasons, and will also be the head softball coach at Union Grove

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Keshia Raibon

District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)

2019 record: 20-17

Top returning players: Michele Jamaica … Ashilia Smith

Newcomers to watch: Jalynn Peers

You can count on: “Hard work.” - Raibon

Needs work: “Communication and a young team developing game knowledge.” - Raibon

OVERTON

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Rickey Hammontree

District: 19-2A (Leverett’s Chapel, Union Grove, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Carlisle, Union Hill)

Top returning players: Kaley McMillian … Mary Fenter … Sarrah Garrett … Makayla Moser … Taleyah Tilley

Newcomers to watch: Brylie Smith … Chloe Laws

You can count on: “Great team work ethic.” - Hammontree

Needs work: “Communication as a team.” - Hammontree

Did you know?: Hammontree is in his first season at Overton after moving spending more than 20 seasons at Leverett’s Chapel

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Cherry Downs

District: 20-2A (Garrison, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)

2019 record: 36-14

Top returning players: Allison Baker (162 kills, 44 aces, 20 blocks, 330 digs, 607 assists) … Kinsley Rivers (276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks, 293 digs) … Lindsey Baker

You can count on: “Excellent work ethic. Our varsity team is made up of five seniors, one junior and four sophomoresI am looking for MJ Weatherford, a sophomore, to replace the role of Miranda Mize, my graduated middle blocker. I have four other sophomores that are working hard to be their best. Our numbers are down the season, but our talent is up.” - Downs

Needs work: “Our female athletes need to learn the necessity to dominate the court. We have tremendous skill and potential, but we like to play to the level of our competition. I remind them weekly that it shouldn’t matter who is on the other side of the net. We must focus on our game.” - Downs

Did you know?: Downs is 279-58 in her coaching career, all at Beckville. Her first team in 2012 finished 23-12, and the Ladycats have won at least 30 matches in each of the next seven seasons with records of 30-5, 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8 and 36-14 … Madi Wise, a 2016 Beckville graduate, will be an assistant coach for Downs this year

GARY

Mascot: Lady Bobcats

Coach: Connor Nichols

District: 20-2A (Beckville, Garrison, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)

2019 record: 16-18

Top returning players: Carlee Linebarger (30 aces, 110 digs, 384 assists) … Gracie Johnson (28 aces, 81 kills, 254 digs) … Emma Adams (17 aces, 224 kills, 97 blocks) … Summer Stuart

Newcomers to watch: Adisyn Bonner … Riley O’Neal

You can count on: “Working together.” - Nichols

Needs work: “Communication.” - Nichols

GARRISON

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Christina Miller

District: 20-2A (Beckville, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)

2019 record: 3-9 (district play)

Top returning players: Chloe Reneau

Newcomers to watch: Mariah Chanowski

Did you know?: Reneau was a first team all-district pick last season

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Recommended for you