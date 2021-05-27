Alto’s standout baseball season came to an end on Thursday as the Yellowjackets fell to Bogata Rivercrest in the Class 2A Region III semifinals at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Rebels swept the ‘Jackets 4-1 and 5-4 in two tight games of the best-of-three series.
Rivercrest (25-3) advances to meet Garrison (26-8) in the regional finals next week.
Alto ends it season at 25-9.
SECOND GAMEThe Rebels rallied for four late runs to take the 5-4 victory, sweeping the two games.
Errors hurt the ‘Jackets’ chance to even the series and force a third game.
Pitchers for both teams were stellar on the mound. The Rebels’ John Grider pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and four runs (3 earned). He struck out four and walked four. Kirk Killian hurled the final 1.2 innings, earning the save by not allowing a hit and striking out two.
Alto’s Carter Pursley threw seven innings, giving up six hits and five runs, but only one earned run. He struck out three and walked four.
Zane Dees and Christopher Randolph led Rivercrest with doubles. Dees added a single for two hits with singles by Will Grider, Brandon Matkin and Gabe Purviance.
Matthew Randall led the Yellowjackets with a triple and double with Cody Watson adding a double. Pursley and Isaack Weatherford added singles. Watson had two RBIs with Randall driving in one.
FIRST GAMEAlto took a 1-0 in the first inning and for the much of the game it appeared that would be all the Yellowjackets would need as Randall was throwing darts.
After two outs in the first, Pursley doubled to center field. Randall then grounded to third and as he reached on the error, Pursley came around to score to give Alto a 1-0 lead.
Rivercrest finally broke through and scored four in the sixth inning.
Dees reached on error and eventually scored after a Connor Young single and an error. Young went to second on a wild pitch and Randolph walked. After Randall struck out a batter, Will Grider singled to center to drive in Young for a 2-1 Rebel lead.
Randolph later scored on a ground out by John Grider for a 3-1 lead. Will Grider scored on a error for the 4-1 lead.
Jackson Duplichain also had a hit for the Yellowjackets. Will Grider had three hits for Rivercrest with Young adding two base knocks. Randolph had a double and Zees a single.
Randall threw 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (1 earned) while striking out 10 and walking one. Isaac Carter to the final two outs.
Will Grider tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and an unearned run while striking out nine and not issuing a walk.
