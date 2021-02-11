ARP — Carleigh Judd hit for 20 points to help the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 56-18 win over Cushing on Thursday in a Class 2A Girls bi-district basketball playoff game.
Union Grove (24-4) advances to meet either Broaddus or Shelbyville in area play.
Macey Alton and Macey Alston added 13 points apiece for the Lady Lions. Also scoring for UG were Ava Wrightman (7), Kyler Littlejohn (2) and Gracie Stanford (1).
Sabine 58, Harleton 53
HALLSVILLE — The Sabine Lady Cardinals overcame a double digit deficit after one quarter, rallying for a 58-53 win over the Harleton Lady Wildcats in a Class 3A bi-district playoff on Thursday.
Sabine advances to play either DeKalb or Quitman next week in area.
Harleton (19-5) led 20-8 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals (21-2) continued the rally, pulling to within a point (36-25) after three before outscoring the Lady Wildcats 23-17 in the final eight minutes.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 18 points. Hailey Davis added 12, Ashlynn Davis eight, Addy Gresham four, Ally Gresham three and Maddie Furrh two.
Paiton Little led the Lady Cats in scoring with 25 points. Next in line for Harleton was Haylea Murray with nine and Meredith Sellers with six. Anshanti Johnson tossed in five points and Amber Hitt came away with four points.
In another playoff game, Winnsboro won over Atlanta, 124-36. The Lady Raiders advance to meet either Waskom or White Oak next week in area.
Gladewater 45, Elysian Fields 41
LONGVIEW — Calice Henderson scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds and a couple of steals, leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 45-41 win over Elysian Fields at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Hai'leigh Oliver added 14 points and five steals for Gladewater (17-6), which led 11-6 after one quarter and 23-14 at halftime. Ebony Pipkin scored seven points, and JaKiyah Bell and Kamryn Floyd added two apiece for the Lady Bears. Bell yanked down six rebounds and added two assists and four steals. Pipkin also added five rebounds and four steals.
Elysian Fields ends its season with an 8-12 record.
Gladewater advances to meet Omaha Paul Pewitt or Mount Vernon next week in area.