Hawkins broke out to a big lead and registered a 90-23 win over New Summerfield on Tuesday in a Class 2A girls basketball playoff game at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Five Lady Hawks scored in double figures, led by Jordyn Warren with 20 points.
District 21-2A champion Hawkins (23-7) will play Shelbyville in the area round later this week. Shelbyville defeated Broaddus, 47-28, on Monday. New Summerfield, the fourth-place team from District 22-2A, ends its season at 19-13.
“I think they play well as a team,” Hawkins coach Quiana Conde said. “I think the time they put in the offseason shows out here. I thought we played a good defensive first half and that set the tone for the game.”
Hawkins led 48-13 at halftime.
Others in double figures for the Lady Hawks were Taetum Smith (15), Makena Warren (15), Tenley Conde (12) and Lynli Dacus (12).
Also scoring for the Lady Hawks were Laney Wilson (9), Carmen Turner (5) and Haylie Warrick (2).
The Lady Horns were led by Nijah Lee with 11 points.
Also scoring for NS were Juliana Medellin (6), Maribel Zavala (3) and Citlaly Juarez (3).