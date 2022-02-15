For Cushing basketball coach Cristin Burdette Crofford it felt like a home game on Tuesday in their Class 2A girls basketball bi-district playoff game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
After all Crofford was a former Tyler Junior College Apache Lady, who played on Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's first team back in 2001.
She transferred the familiarity of their surroundings to her Galkats as Cushing upset Beckville, 54-48.
"We felt right at home," said Crofford with a couple of tears. "I was so happy when I found out Wag was available. The girls played well against a good Beckville team."
MacKenzie Parker led the way, scoring 28 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.
The two teams had played on Dec. 21 in Beckville, a 45-26 LadyCats win.
"We had a few players sick and my point guard (Lexie Nichols) was out with a broken toe," said Crofford, who played on TJC's national tournament team in 2001.
The Galkats, the third-place team from District 22-2A, advance to the area round where they will play either Dallardsville Big Sandy or San Augustine later this week. The LadyCats end their season at 17-14.
Parker added nine rebounds and four steals. She hit four 3-pointers and was 4 of 5 at the free throw line.
Lexi Moore added 11 for the Galkats, followed by Leighad Deckard (8), Nichols (4) and Kaylei Downs (3).
McKinna Chamness led the LadyCats, runner-up from 21-2A, with 24 points. She also had nine rebounds and two blocks.
Also scoring for Beckville were Amber Harris (10), Reese Dudley (6), Laney Jones (6) and Emily Dean (2).
Downs had seven rebounds, followed by Moore (5) and Nichols (3). Nichols also drew two charges.
Harris had seven boards, followed by Dudley (5), Jones (4) and Dean (3).
Cushing was 13 of 17 at the free throw line and 9 of 26 from 3-point. Beckville was 15 of 28 at the charity stripe and 1 of 6 from long distance.
Cushing had 19 turnovers and Beckville had 16.