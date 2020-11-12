TATUM — Jamion Turner's third touchdown of the night — all in the second half — lifted the Carlisle Indians to a 35-28 win over the Joaquin Rams in a Class 2A Division I bi-district playoff football clash at Eagle Stadium.
Turner scored on a 13-yard run with 2:53 remaining to send the Indians into the area round next week against either Normangee or Thrall. The Indians are 7-3, while Joaquin ends the year at 8-2.
Carlisle took the early lead on a 2-yard run by Carlos DeLeon, but Joaquin made it 7-6 early in the second quarter on a 7-yard run by Cole Bragg.
The Indians answered with a 23-yard TD run by Matthew Rigdon to lead 14-6 at the break, but Joaquin got TD runs of 24 and 3 yards by Guage Jordan in the third. Turner had a 48-yard TD run in the third, but the Indians trailed 22-21 heading to the final period.
Turner's 57-yard touchdown sprint 18 second into the fourth put Carlisle on top 27-22, but Chandler Pritchett hit Drew Fuller on a 19-yard TD pass with 5:47 left to put the Rams on top 28-27.
Turner's TD run capped a six-play, 61-yard drive, and DeLeon added the two-point conversion for the Indians to make the final 35-28.