ARLINGTON — Shiner scored three touchdowns in the second half to break open a close game and register a 42-20 win over Post on Thursday in the Class 2A Division I state football championship game before 5,665 fans at AT&T Stadium.
It was third state title for the Comanches (14-0) after winning previously in 1986 (2A) and 2004 (1A). Post lost its second straight final to finish its season at 15-1.
The Brooks Brothers were named MVPs of the game — Dalton on offense and Doug on defense.
Doug rushed for 65 yards on eight carries. Dalton added 55 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Zane Rhodes was the leading rusher with 88 yards and a TD on 10 attempts. Quarterback Tyler Palmer connected on 4 of 5 passing attempts for 121 yards and a TD.
Doug Brooks blocked a punt and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble and recovered it as well.
Post led 21-20 at halftime.
Nathan McDaniel led the Antelopes with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven attempts. He was also 3 of 3 passing for 92 yards.