You could have used all the clichés for Thursday night’s Class 2A Division I bi-district game between Beckville and Shelbyville after a high-scoring first half.
“They had a football game Thursday night and a track meet broke out,” or “Thursday night’s first-round playoff game was a barn-burner,” or the ever popular “The winner was going to be whoever had the ball last.”
The scoring did slow down in the second half — nothing in the third quarter and both teams scored once in the fourth — but that did nothing to keep this game from being an instant classic.
Beckville quarterback Ryan Harris rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while passing for another as the Bearcats beat Shelbyville 47-34 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Bearcats improve to 8-3 for the season and will play the winner of Hearne and Grapeland. The Dragons finish the season at 4-5.
Harris, who rushed for 250 yards in last week’s win over Frankston, scored on runs of 18, 53, 49 and 9 yards. He threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to J’Koby Williams – one of his two scores on the night.
Beckville finished with 406 yards rushing and 63 passing.