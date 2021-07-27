Three East Texans earned first-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Baseball Team, the organization announced from Bryan on Tuesday.
Martin’s Mill junior outfielder Austin Alexander, Cayuga senior third baseman Garrett Bright and Garrison senior pitcher Dayton Dewberry were voted to the first team.
Bosqueville sophomore outfielder John Youens and New Deal senior first baseman shared Player of the Year honors, whle Jason Ybarra of New Deal was Coach of the Year.
New Deal won the Class 2A state championship with a 7-2 win over Garrison.
Area players on the second team are senior pitcher Zach Conde and junior outfielder Jeramy Torres, both of Hawkins; and Cushing senior outfielder Deuce Garrett.
Third-teamers include senior pitcher Matthew Randall and sophomore Carter Pursley, both of Alto; senior pitcher Tyler Spivey and sophomore second baseman Tryston Kruse, both of Garrison; and Cayuga junior designated hitter Jadan Henry.
Texas Sports Writers Association
Class 2A All-State Baseball Team
Player of the Year — John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Coach of the Year — Jason Ybarra, New Deal
First team
Pitchers — Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Relief pitcher — Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Catcher — Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, jr.
First baseman — Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Second baseman — Tanner Seeley, New Deal, sr.
Shortstop — Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.
Third baseman — Garrett Bright, Cayuga, sr.
Outfielders — John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Trenton Chenard, Weimar, sr.; Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, jr.
Designated hitter — Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.
Second team
Pitchers — Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.
Relief pitcher — Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.
Catcher — William Rauch, Smyer, sr.
First baseman — Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Second baseman — Kade Bruce, Crawford, soph.
Shortstop — Cade Boyer, Johnson City, jr.
Third baseman — Camden Hill, Bosqueville, jr.
Outfielders — Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, sr.; Deuce Garrett, Cushing, sr.
Designated hitter — Julian Ortiz, Premont, fr.
Third team
Pitchers — Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, sr.; Tyler Spivey, Garrison, sr.
Relief pitcher — Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Catcher — (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, jr.;
First baseman — Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr.
Second baseman — (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, jr.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, soph.
Shortstop — Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.
Third baseman — (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, sr. Jared Shimek, Shiner, sr.
Outfielders — Garrett Pearson, Crawford, sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, soph.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland, sr.
Designated hitter — Jadan Henry, Cayuga, jr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Isaac Brann, Anson, sr.; Colby Brown, Mason, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, fr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Newt Eaheart, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Ayden Gates, Falls City, soph.; Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; Brant Roberts, Centerville, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.; Kyle Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers — Jaxton Barrett, Archer City, sr.; Daxton Etheredge, Beckville, soph.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.; Taylor Hervey, Bland, sr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, jr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, sr.; Brodie Salas, Thrall, jr.; Cash Shows, Shiner, sr.; Carter Smith, Union Grove, jr.; Isaack Weatherford, Alto, sr.
First basemen — Bryson Beran, Thorndale, jr.; Ethan Buchanan, Smyer, sr.; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove, sr.; Jackson Davis, Harper, soph.; Jagger Fishbeck, Weimar, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Haden McBroom, Cayuga, sr.; Carter Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.
Second basemen — Chris Castilleja, Mumford, soph.; Cody McBee, Mason, sr.; Tanner Merenda, Crawford, sr.; Johnny Soto, Alto, sr.
Shortstops — Tristan Adkisson, Garrison, sr.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.; Zach Blizel, New Home, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, fr.; Ethan Botts, Holland, sr.; Dalton Brown, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Tyler Bryan, Beckville, jr.; Nicholas Carrasco, New Deal, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, sr.; Logan Luna, Normangee, jr.; Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, sr.; Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Third basemen — Trent Anderle, Muenster, sr.; Colby Bailey, Hamilton, sr.; Ethan Crawford, Harper, sr.; Colby Davidson, Beckville, soph.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, soph.; Tryston Harding, Windthorst, sr.; Britt King, Garrison, jr.; Cody Watson, Alto, sr.
Outfielders — Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, jr.; Breck Chambers, Crawford, soph.; Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, soph.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, soph.; Riley Pippin, Anson, jr.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, jr.; Alex Vitolas, New Home, jr.
Designated hitter — Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.
