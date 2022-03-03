SAN ANTONIO — Paige Immel scored the final seven points for Robert Lee, including two go-ahead baskets in the final 1:25, and the Lady Steers forced a jump ball with six seconds to play to give Robert Lee a 46-44 win over Neches in the Class A semifinal Thursday morning at the Alamodome.
“I thought the kids played hard,” Neches head coach Andy Snider said. “We knew it was going to be a close game from the beginning. It is one of those things you always talk about, you got to have luck on your side. At the end of the ball game, luck just wasn’t there for us today.”
With Neches leading 42-39 with 3:56 remaining after a jumper by Joely Jenkins, Immel converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to tie the score at 42 with 3:03 to play. Immel hadn’t scored in the game before that moment. With 1:25 remaining, Immel made a layup to put the Lady Steers in front, 44-42.
Jenkins came back to tie the game with a jumper with 1:10 on the clock.
After a missed three by Robert Lee’s Mia Galvan, the Lady Tigers looked to take the lead but turned the ball over back to the Lady Steers. Galvan missed another triple, but Abbigayle Smith grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Immel, who converted a go-ahead layup with 43 seconds to play.
With time winding down late, Neches freshman Aubrey Kincade drove to the basket, but Robert Lee’s defense collapsed and McKenzee Puentez was able to force the jump ball, and the possession arrow was in favor of the Lady Steers with six seconds remaining.
“I told them not to foul, just to collapse and play solid, tough defense, play the best defense they played all year,” Robert Lee head coach Brandye Wilson said. I can count on my senior leaders to make sure that happens.”
Galvan missed the front end of a one-and-one and freshman Sealy Hines grabbed the rebound, and Neches immediately called a timeout with exactly three seconds on the clock.
The Lady Tigers had one final chance to tie or take the lead, but they were unable to get a shot off before time expired.
In the first half, each team made one 3-pointer with a combined 13 attempts, and Neches went to the line 16 times, converting 10 tries. Neches led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, and the score was tied at 27 at halftime after a late 8-0 run in the final 3:01 that was capped by a Main 3-pointer.
Neches held a 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers had just two free-throw attempts in the second half and outrebounded the Lady Steers 43-33. Robert Lee forced 26 Neches turnovers.
Robert Lee has four seniors, including Immel, but it was sophomore Kailey Freeman who scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Robert Lee (35-2).
Neches has two seniors Mallory Main and Abigail Spaith, but the Lady Tigers also start three freshmen — Kincade, Hines and Kacie Trimble — and Jenkins is also a freshman off of the bench.
“We’re a little ahead of the timeline,” Snider said. “We kind of predicted we might be here their junior or senior year if they developed because of the two seniors that we have. These two seniors were in the semifinals last year with a whole group of seniors, and they knew what it was like to go through the playoffs. They developed through the year, and they kept them together, and they kind of knew what it was like to be a cohesive team.”
Main played on three consecutive state championship volleyball teams from 2019-21 and made three trips to the state cross country meet.
“It was very enjoyable,” Main said of her senior basketball season. “It was one of my favorite years so far. We got along so well. We didn’t have any drama. We were just a family, and we meshed well from the start.”
Hines led the Lady Tigers (30-7) with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kincade had 12 points and is looking forward to a return trip to San Antonio in the future.
“I just want to be back here next year and actually win,” Kincade said.
Trimble had 8 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Neches.
Robert Lee will take on Ackerly Sands in the Class 1A final at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. On Thursday, Ackerly Sands took a 56-29 win over Huckabay, which is coached by former Bullard coach Barry Gill.
———
Robert Lee 46, Neches 44
NECHES — Mallory Main 1-5 0-0 3; Abigail Spaith 1-2 0-0 2; Aubrey Kincade 4-9 4-6 12; Sealy Hines 4-9 6-10 14; Kacie Trimble 4-12 0-0 8; Joely Jenkins 2-9 1-2 5. Team 16-46 11-18 44.
ROBERT LEE —Braylee Hood 3-13 0-1 6; McKenzee Puentez 1-7 0-0 2; Myrka Sosa 0-3 1-2 1; Kailey Freeman 7-18 1-4 15; Paige Immel 3-5 1-1 7; Mackenzie Galicia 1-2 0-0 3; Mia Galvan 2-5 1-3 6; Roxana Rangel 0-0 0-0 0; Abbigayle Smith 3-8 0-0 6.
3-POINTERS — Neches 1-11 (Main 1-5); Robert Lee 2-16 (Galicia 1-2, Galvan 1-3).
REBOUNDS — Neches 43 (Trimble 12); Robert Lee 33 (Freeman (8).
ASSISTS — Neches 7 (Kincade 5); Robert Lee 16 (Hood 9).
STEALS — Neches 11 (Main 4, Kincade 4); Robert Lee 15 (Hood 4).
BLOCKS — Neches 6 (Trimble 5); Robert Lee 3 (Freeman 2).