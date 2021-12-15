ARLINGTON — Freshman Grayson Rigdon accounted for nine touchdowns in leading the Strawn Greyhounds to a 73-28 win over the Motley County Matadors 73-28 on Wednesday in the Class 1A Division II State Six-Man Football Championship at AT&T Stadium.
The game ended in a mercy rule with 3:09 left in the third quarter as Strawn won its fifth state title under head coach Dewaine Lee.
Rigdon was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and teammate Lorenzo Garcia was voted Defensive MVP.
Rigdon, who attended Carlisle ISD schools before moving to Strawn, rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Through the air he was 6 of 7 passing for 159 yards and four touchdown passes. He also caught a 45-yard TD pass. Defensively, Rigdon had 12.5 tackles and forced two fumbles.
Jake Richards led Motley County with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
The Greyhounds finish the season at 15-0, while the Matadors go to 14-1.
The game attracted 2,257 fans.